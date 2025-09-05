'Majnu Bhai supremacy': Vijay Varma poses with iconic painting drawn by Anil Kapoors character in Welcome

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Actor Vijay Varma gave a delightful throwback to the Bollywood fans by posing with the iconic painting from the comedy film 'Welcome'.

In a post on his Instagram on Thursday, Vijay Varma was seen posing with a painting that was featured in the 2007 comedy film 'Welcome', starring Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal.

The painting features a donkey riding a horse. It was drawn by actor Anil Kapoor in the movie 'Welcome' as he portrayed the role of 'Majnu Bhai' in the film. Billed as a comedy thriller, this iconic painting by Anil Kapoor was one of the highlights of the movie.

The painting bore an autograph of the film's director, 'Anees Bazmee', as shown in the photo.

While sharing the photo, Vijay Varma called the art one of the most "iconic paintings" of Bollywood.

He wrote, "Yes I'm an Art Connoisseur. Sharing my moment with the most iconic painting from Bollywood.. no painting has ever brought this much joy to us. Anees Bazmee sir, Anil Kapoor sir, respect. Majnu Bhai supremacy."

'Welcome' is popular among the Bollywood fans for its comedy and meme material. From Paresh Rawal's iconic 'Ghunghroo' character to Anil Kapoor's gangster role 'Majnu Bhai', the film is considered one of the best comedy thrillers of the Hindi film industry.

As for Vijay Varma, the actor will next be seen in the film Gustaakh Ishq, alongside actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. It was earlier titled Ul Jalool Ishq.

The announcement about the new title was recently made by Manish Malhotra on Instagram.

Along with the update, Malhotra shared a new poster showing the lead pair embracing each other. So far, Manish has produced several films under his Stage 5 Productions banner, including Bun Tikki, Train from Chhapraula, and Ul Jalool Ishq.