Majuli marks Bohag Bihu with 373-year-old Boka Bihu mud ritual

Majuli (Assam) [India], April 15 (ANI): In a striking celebration of tradition and community, Assam's river island Majuli came alive with a centuries-old ritual as devotees gathered at Sri Sri Auniati Satra on Wednesday to mark Boka Bihu, welcoming the Assamese New Year, Bohag, with an unusual mud-smearing practice.

The 373-year-old tradition, deeply rooted in the cultural fabric of the region, saw participants joyfully applying a mixture of mud and cow dung to each other's bodies.

Unlike conventional festivities, Boka Bihu embraces the earth as a symbol of peace, purity, and healing, creating a powerful connection between people and nature.

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Held annually at Auniati Satra, the ritual has been preserved for over three centuries, reflecting the spiritual and cultural ethos of the Udashin Vaishnav monks who reside there. The practice is believed to carry curative properties, especially for skin-related issues, while also fostering unity among participants.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj Saikia, a monk at Auniati Satra, said, "First of all, I would like to wish everyone a very happy Bohag Bihu. This is a tradition of Auniati Satra in Majuli. Since its inception, we have been celebrating Boka Bihu. We are Udashin Vaishnavs, unmarried monks, and since women do not reside here, we celebrate Bihu in our own unique way. We prepare a paste of cow dung and mud and apply it to each other. The celebration begins by offering a tilak to our Guru."

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Highlighting the significance of the ritual, another monk, Ananta Kalita, told ANI, "This tradition has continued for over 372 years. It is a cultural practice that strengthens brotherhood among us. A traditional game called 'Bokakhel' is also played on this day. Along with this, Naam Kirtan continues in the Satras, where devotees gather together. The tradition is also believed to have health benefits, especially for certain skin-related issues, which is why it continues even today."