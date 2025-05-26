'Make it happen,' quips Faf du Plessis as fans want him to star in film with Preity Zinta

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): IPL 2025 is about to conclude, and, no doubt, not only the players but the owners of the respective teams have also managed to be in headlines throughout the season, which kickstarted in March. One of them is Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who co-owns Punjab Kings.

From cheering for her team from stands to interacting with players from both sides and giving jerseys to the fans, Preity always makes sure to light up the stadium with her constant support, vibrant energy and "dimpled smile". Infact, many a times, several players have expressed their admiration for Preity. And now it seems like South African batter Faf du Plessis is also a fan of the 'Veer Zaara' actress.

After the conclusion of the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Saturday, a picture featuring Faf and Preity went viral on social media.

One of the users on X posted the image, tagging both Faf and Preity. The user quipped that both should be featured in a movie already, noting Faf's "action hero vibe" and how the actress is "ageing like fine wine".

If this suggestion wasn't enough, the user went on to suggest "sports drama" or "royal romance" as genres for the film.

The 40 year old batter seemed to take the post in good sport, replying, "Make it happen" along with a laughing emoji and a camera, clapper board emoji.

Meanwhile, Faf had a modest scoring season for DC, scoring 202 runs in nine matches with two fifties. He also led the team in final two matches with regular captain Axar Patel missing out due to injury.

PBKS, currently placed second with eight wins, four losses, a no result and 17 points, will be aiming to solidify a top-two finish with a good showing against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their final league stage match on Monday at Jaipur.

