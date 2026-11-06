‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi set to script history; becomes 1st Indian ever to achieve this global feat — Details

Tamil cinema icon Vijay Sethupathi is set to mark a significant global milestone — He will be one of the presenters at the 54th International Emmy Awards in New York on 23 November 2026.

This makes Sethupathi the first Indian actor to present an award at the prestigious International Emmys, according to an NDTV report.

Tamil director-writer Seenu Ramasamy confirmed the news with a congratulatory X post: “Huge congratulations to Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi for making history as the first Indian presenter at the 54th International Emmy Awards.”

“​A proud moment for Tamil cinema and Indian entertainment as a powerhouse film star takes the global stage to honour excellence in television arts,” Ramasamy wrote. “Truly inspiring 👏👏”

Previously, Priyanka Chopra presented an award alongside Tom Hiddleston at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2016.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi confirms Maharaja sequel, opens up about Hollywood remake

Kavita Gupta elevates Indian talent on global stage Kavita Gupta, a producer and board member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which bestows the International Emmy Awards, spearheaded this push to elevate exceptional Indian talent on this global stage.

Gupta was also instrumental in securing comedian Vir Das to host the International Emmy Awards in 2024, following his 2023 win for the comedy special Vir Das: Landing.

‘Maharaja’ heads to Hollywood Beyond his upcoming Emmys appearance, Sethupathi's international footprint is expanding with a Hollywood adaptation of his 2024 Tamil thriller, Maharaja.

A Hollywood agency has acquired the remake rights following the film's blockbuster run in China, where it grossed ₹91.65 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Also Read | Maharaja to become 1st Tamil film to get Hollywood remake

Speaking to The Times of India (TOI), producer Sudhan Sundaram confirmed the acquisition, saying, “Following the success of the film in China, where the film did very well both at the box office and on OTT, we were approached by a Hollywood agency for the remake rights.”

“They are now trying to set up the project with an A-list star. The film is likely to go on floors by next year,” said Sundaram.

Addressing social media speculation that Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey might lead the Hollywood remake, Sundaram noted that the agency would make the official cast and studio announcements.

“Maybe McConaughey is one of the stars they are talking to, but only the agency will be able to confirm,” he said. The project is currently in the packaging stage.

Vijay Sethupathi: Upcoming and recent projects On the domestic front, Vijay Sethupathi was recently seen in Baththa. Set in 1986 Madras, the film follows a feared gangster whose life and worldview are transformed after he gets accidentally locked inside an empty school toilet with an eight-year-old boy.