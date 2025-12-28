Malaika Arora’s fitness secret decoded: Portion control and its benefits for weight management

At 52, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has kept herself fit and gorgeous. Ageing like a fine wine, she is very vocal about her healthy lifestyle, including her diet. Spilling the beans about her fitness, she once swore by the benefits of portion control.

Malaika Arora on portion control Talking to Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, Malaika Arora once shared her love for home-cooked food. She said, “Ghee is my superfood. I truly believe inportion control. That is something that I really do. I rarely eat on a plate. I always eat in a katori. By and large, I eat at home.”

What is portion control? Portion control refers to managing the quantity of food one eats as per their body's requirements. It's about eating the right food in the right amount to ensure a healthy diet without overeating. It can help in balancing calories and supporting weight management without compromising on food.

Practising portion control may help someone to feel satisfied while also avoiding extra calories.

According to Mayo Clinic, research has shown that people typically tend to eat more food than required when served in larger portions. It is believed that portion control can aid weight loss.

Portion control for weight management Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai shared the benefits of portion control in their blog.

As per the report, portion control can be effective for weight management as it helps regulate calorie intake and prevents overindulgence, which is one of the primary causes of weight gain. By understanding serving sizes and eating the right amount of food, one creates a balance between the consumed calories and the energy required by one's body.

Portion control also promotes mindful eating, making one more aware of what they eat and how much they eat, instead of impulsive eating habits. Over time, portion control can enhance the ability to maintain a healthy weight while supporting the overall well-being of the body.

Other benefits of portion control Beyond weight loss, portion control is also said to play a vital role in nutritional balance. According to leading obesity doctors in Mumbai, portion control is not just about eating less, but eating right.

Controlling portions can prevent overeating one type of food group while neglecting others. This may ensure a diverse and well-balanced diet. This method can allow the body to receive essential nutrients from a variety of foods, supporting long-term health.