Malaika Arora turns 50 in style, but the internet can’t stop debating her real age

Malaika Arora rang in her milestone 50th birthday in pure golden style on October 23, surrounded by her closest friends and family. The celebrations, full of sparkle and sentiment, quickly became the talk of social media — for more reasons than one.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star’s sister Amrita Arora, best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan, and several Bollywood celebs flooded Instagram with heartfelt wishes for the “Golden Girl.” Inside pictures from the bash showed Malaika glowing in front of a giant birthday cake topped with the number 50, as guests cheered her on.

Also Read | Want to transform your body? Actress Malaika Arora shares 7 Chinese movements

Amrita Arora shared glimpses from the night, including the golden-themed cake. “For all the years of being 50… You are finally 50, my beautiful sister,” she wrote, followed by another post that read, “Mallaaa, you are finally 50. Ugh, could there be a better 50-year-old!! Uffff I love you deep… What a night last night was… Magical!”

Kareena, who calls Malaika one of her closest friends, penned a warm birthday note that read, “Happy Birthday, darling Malla. Golden girl, golden birthday. Have the bestest one ever… love you.”

Also Read | Malaika Arora gets BIG relief: Warrant against actress cancelled

The Internet’s “Number Game” While Bollywood poured in love, the Internet couldn’t help but play detective. A Reddit post went viral after users dug up Malaika’s 46th birthday celebration from 2019, pointing out a curious mismatch.

By that calculation, if she turned 46 in 2019, she would be 52 in 2025, not 50. The viral post read, “She celebrated her 46th birthday in 2019. That makes her 1973 born. By that logic, her 50th birthday would’ve been in 2023. But she celebrated her ‘50th’ yesterday. How?”

A user wrote, “You are too much. She didn't count the COVID years.”

Another user wrote, “Why are they so afraid of age?? She looks amazing for her age anyways so why lie.”

“no one wants to be told they look good for their age lmfaooo its not a compliment to them. They wanna be that age and not care for the clock that ticks,” the third user wrote.

The thread sparked a flurry of memes and comments, with users both amused and confused by the “math.”

While social media debated her birth year, Malaika herself has never shied away from embracing aging with confidence. Two years ago, she shared a reflective post on turning 48, writing:

“As the sun sets on another year & I turn 48… I’m grateful for the peace, my people, and my calm that have been my companions throughout this journey.”

In 2022, she celebrated her birthday with a grand star-studded bash attended by Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni, among others.

About Malaika Arora From hosting Club MTV and Love Line to dancing to Bally Sagoo’s Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Malaika Arora has always been synonymous with glamour. Her breakout Bollywood moment came with the iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se (1998).