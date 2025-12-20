Who was Sreenivasan? Malayalam actor-director passes away in Kochi after prolonged illness

Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan has died in Kochi at the age of 69 after a prolonged illness. He was receiving treatment at home before being hospitalised. His death was confirmed early Saturday morning.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated20 Dec 2025, 09:35 AM IST
Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan passes away in Kochi after prolonged illness
Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan passes away in Kochi after prolonged illness

Noted Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan has passed away in Kochi, according to a report by PTI, citing film industry sources. He was 69. The veteran, known for classics like Vadakkunokkiyantram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, appeared in more than 225 films.

According to Mathrubhumi, he had been unwell for a long time and was undergoing treatment at his home in Udayamperoor.

Also Read | Famous journalist Peter Arnett dies at 91: Career, cause of death and more

After his condition suddenly worsened, he was admitted to a hospital in Thrippunithura. His death was confirmed early on Saturday morning, the Malayalam publication added.

Sreenivasan: Earlier hospitalisation

In January 2019, Sreenivasan was admitted to the Ernakulam Medical Centre in Palarivattom after he had developed serious breathing problems during a recording session. He reportedly collapsed on reaching the hospital and was immediately placed on ventilator support.

Also Read | Anthony Geary, who played Luke Spencer, dies — All about star's family, husband

Doctors in the ICU said he showed signs of mild heart failure, with fluid collecting in his lungs and very high blood pressure. While they noted a small improvement, they emphasised that he required close monitoring for at least 24 hours before a clear update could be given.

Sreenivasan was also hospitalised in the previous year due to unstable blood sugar levels.

Sreenivasan: Legacy in Malayalam cinema

Sreenivasan, a National Award winner and one of Malayalam cinema’s most respected artists, has left behind a remarkable legacy. Born on April 6, 1956, in Patyam, near Thalassery, he is survived by his wife, Vimala, and their sons, Vineeth and Dhyan Sreenivasan, both well-known actors and filmmakers.

Also Read | Rachael Carpani, 'NCIS Los Angeles' actress, dies 'unexpectedly' at 45

Sreenivasan wrote some of Malayalam cinema’s finest films, including Sandesam, Nadodikkattu, Gandhinagar 2nd Street and Njan Prakashan. As a director, he delivered widely praised works such as Vadakkunokkiyanthram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala.

He won several Kerala State Film Awards, including Best Screenplay, as well as multiple Filmfare Awards South.

Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentWho was Sreenivasan? Malayalam actor-director passes away in Kochi after prolonged illness
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.