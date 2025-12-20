Who was Sreenivasan? Malayalam actor-director passes away in Kochi after prolonged illness

Noted Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan has passed away in Kochi, according to a report by PTI, citing film industry sources. He was 69. The veteran, known for classics like Vadakkunokkiyantram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, appeared in more than 225 films.

According to Mathrubhumi, he had been unwell for a long time and was undergoing treatment at his home in Udayamperoor.

After his condition suddenly worsened, he was admitted to a hospital in Thrippunithura. His death was confirmed early on Saturday morning, the Malayalam publication added.

Sreenivasan: Earlier hospitalisation In January 2019, Sreenivasan was admitted to the Ernakulam Medical Centre in Palarivattom after he had developed serious breathing problems during a recording session. He reportedly collapsed on reaching the hospital and was immediately placed on ventilator support.

Doctors in the ICU said he showed signs of mild heart failure, with fluid collecting in his lungs and very high blood pressure. While they noted a small improvement, they emphasised that he required close monitoring for at least 24 hours before a clear update could be given.

Sreenivasan was also hospitalised in the previous year due to unstable blood sugar levels.

Sreenivasan: Legacy in Malayalam cinema Sreenivasan, a National Award winner and one of Malayalam cinema’s most respected artists, has left behind a remarkable legacy. Born on April 6, 1956, in Patyam, near Thalassery, he is survived by his wife, Vimala, and their sons, Vineeth and Dhyan Sreenivasan, both well-known actors and filmmakers.

Sreenivasan wrote some of Malayalam cinema’s finest films, including Sandesam, Nadodikkattu, Gandhinagar 2nd Street and Njan Prakashan. As a director, he delivered widely praised works such as Vadakkunokkiyanthram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala.