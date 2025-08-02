Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Nawas found dead at Kerala hotel: Report

Kalabhavan Nawas, a Malayalam actor and noted mimicry artist, was found dead in a hotel room in Kerala on Friday, August 1. He was 51 years old.
According to an India Today report, he was found lying unconscious inside his hotel room at Chottanikara in Kochi's Ernakulam. The actor reportedly rushed to the hospital immediately, where the doctors declared him dead.
