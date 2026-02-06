Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju arrested, released on bail in Kerala road accident case

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 6 (ANI): Kerala Police have registered a case against Malayalam actor-producer Maniyanpilla Raju in connection with road accident in Thiruvananthapuram last night in which two youths sustained injuries.

Police on Friday said that a car driven by Raju was involved in a road accident in the State capital last night. They registered the actor's arrest in connection with the incident, and he has since been released on bail.

The Museum Police registered an FIR under Sections 281 and 125 (A) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and Sections 134(A) and 134(B) of the Motor Vehicle Act, after the actor's car collided with a bike.

According to the Museum Police, the accident occurred around 9:30 pm in front of the Trivandrum Club at Vazhuthacaud.

The car allegedly rammed into a motorcycle carrying two youths, identified as Sooraj, a native of Sreekanteswaram, and Nidev, a resident of Sreevaraham.

Police said both riders sustained serious injuries in the collision. Sooraj suffered injuries to his left leg and shoulder, while Nidev sustained injuries to his neck and leg. The injured were shifted for medical treatment following the accident.

Authorities stated that the car involved in the accident was being driven by Maniyanpilla Raju at the time.

According to the Museum Police, the actor allegedly did not stop at the scene immediately after the collision. Based on the investigation findings, the police registered his arrest in the case.

Following the arrest, Raju was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital, where he underwent a medical examination as part of the legal procedure, police officials confirmed.