Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan recovers hacked Instagram account, issues statement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has confirmed that his official Instagram account, which was hacked on Tuesday, has now been fully recovered and is secure.

The actor took to his Instagram Stories to share the update and thanked his followers and the Meta team for their support.

In a detailed message, Unni stated that he was "pleased to confirm" his account had been successfully recovered.

"I'm pleased to confirm that my official Instagram account @iamunnimukundan has been successfully recovered and is now fully secure. The matter has been thoroughly resolved, and full administrative control has been restored," his post read.

The actor went on to express his appreciation to the Meta team for their "prompt action, technical expertise, and steadfast support" in resolving the issue. He also thanked his fans for staying cautious and showing concern during the hacking incident.

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Meta team for their prompt action, technical expertise, and steadfast support in resolving the issue and safeguarding the account," wrote Unni.

"To everyone who remained cautious, refrained from engaging with any suspicious activity, and reached out with concern--thank you for your trust, patience, and continued support," he further added.

Check his post

Earlier on Tuesday, Unni had informed his fans that Instagram had been hacked and also warned them not to interact with any posts, messages, or links coming from his account at the time.

In his alert post, the actor wrote, "My official Instagram account @iamunnimukundan has been hacked!![?] Any updates, DMs, stories, or content going out from that account are not from me--they are being posted by the hackers. Please do NOT engage, click on any suspicious links, or share personal information in response to anything from that account at this time." (ANI)