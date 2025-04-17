Vincy Aloshious alleges Shine Chacko used drug and misbehaved on film sets, latter flees hotel upon spotting police

Shine Tom Chacko fled the hotel upon spotting police at 11 pm on Wednesday amid Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious's allegations of ‘drug use’ and misconduct on sets of Soothravakyam. Vincy filed a formal complaint with the film organisation AMMA, naming actor Shine, days after the actress shared a video on Instagram, revealing disturbing experiences. She alleged her co-actor used drugs and behaved inappropriately with her.

Advertisement

Vincy said, “It is a different matter to use or not use drugs in personal life. But when it is used on the sets of a film and it becomes a cause of trouble for others, it is not easy to work with such people. I am not interested in working with such people.”

“While on location, when there was a minor problem with the shoulder of my costume, the actor came up to me and said it out loud, ‘Let me see, I’ll fix it for you.’ On another occasion, while practising a scene, I saw him spitting out a white powder. It was clear to me that he was using drugs and that he was using them on set," Vincy added. As per reports, she had urged the film chamber’s monitoring committee to hold an emergency meeting on Monday, 14 April, to discuss the matter.

Advertisement

How did Shine Tom Chacko flee the hotel? Shine Tom Chacko allegedly fled from a hotel in the north. The incident reportedly happened around 11 pm on Wednesday, April 16, and CCTV footage has shown him hurrying down the stairs from the third floor. When officers arrived at room no. 314, Shine opened the door; upon spotting the police, he swiftly escaped through the window.

Advertisement

Also Read | Southern films set to challenge Bollywood dominance during major festivals