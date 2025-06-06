Malayalam film actor Shine Tom Chacko's father dies in road accident in near Bengaluru, filmstar hospitalised

Renowned Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko's father Sibi Chacko, aged 70, tragically passed away in a car accident near Bengaluru in the early hours of Friday.

According to Manorama, the actor was also injured, and he was quickly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His mother, brother, and the driver of the car are also being treated.

The report could not confirm or deny the reason of the car accident, or the death of Shine Tom Chacko's father Sibi Chacko, but stated that the actor reportedly sustained injuries to his arm. His mother, brother and the driver of the car are now stable.

Manorama also reported that Shine Tom Chacko was travelling with his whole family at the time of the accident. The car in which they were travelling was reportedly Bengaluru-bound. The accident took place at around 7 am when their car rammed into a lorry near Palakottai in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri.

“The accident took place around 7 am near Palakottai, close to Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, while the family was travelling by car. According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle rammed into a lorry in front of them. All five occupants were injured in the incident,” stated the report.