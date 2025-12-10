Malayalam OTT and theatre picks this week: New films and web-series to watch

Malayalam OTT and theatre picks this week: A new week brings a mix of fresh Malayalam titles across OTT platforms and theatres, spanning dramas, thrillers and re-releases. Notably, both streaming and big-screen slates feature women-centred narratives this time.
Here’s a curated guide to the films and series rolling out between 8 and 14 December 2025.
Fathima’s life revolves around caring for her family, until a seemingly small incident—her worn-out mattress being ignored—forces her to confront years of emotional and economic dependence. Her journey toward self-worth and autonomy anchors this drama, led by Kerala State Film Award winner Shamla Hamza.
Nivin Pauly makes his OTT series debut with Pharma, directed by PR Arun. The thriller features Rajit Kapur, Narain, Shruti Ramachandran, Veena Nandakumar and Muthumani. Alongside Malayalam, the series will stream in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali and Telugu.
This psychological thriller follows a predator who targets unmarried women by crafting false promises of affection and security. As trust gives way to fear, the story unravels his calculated manipulations and the disturbing reality that lies beneath.
A young architect’s life spirals after he takes a hair clip from the home of a former classmate who died by suicide. The eerie occurrences that follow push him into unfamiliar realms and unexpected alliances. Dies Irae is available in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
Honey Rose leads this revenge drama about a butcher’s daughter driven by loyalty and grief. Her pursuit of justice unfolds alongside threads of romance and conflict. The film features Radhika Radhakrishnan, Babu Raj, Roshan Basheer, Chandu Salimkumar, Jaffar Idukki and Dinesh Prabhakar.
Gokul Suresh’s delayed release finally reaches cinemas this week. Lal, Ganapathi, Shaheen Siddique, Major Ravi, Sudheer Karamana and others round out the ensemble cast.
The 1998 favourite, starring Manju Warrier, Suresh Gopi and Jayaram, returns to theatres. The film follows Ravishankar, who pretends to own his friend’s farmhouse when relatives visit, leading to a search for his mysterious admirer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.