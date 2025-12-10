Malayalam OTT and theatre picks this week: New films and web-series to watch

Malayalam OTT and theatre picks this week: A new week brings a mix of fresh Malayalam titles across OTT platforms and theatres, spanning dramas, thrillers and re-releases. Notably, both streaming and big-screen slates feature women-centred narratives this time.

Here’s a curated guide to the films and series rolling out between 8 and 14 December 2025.

Feminichi Fathima Platform: Manorama Max

Release date: 12 December

Fathima’s life revolves around caring for her family, until a seemingly small incident—her worn-out mattress being ignored—forces her to confront years of emotional and economic dependence. Her journey toward self-worth and autonomy anchors this drama, led by Kerala State Film Award winner Shamla Hamza.

Pharma Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: 19 December

Nivin Pauly makes his OTT series debut with Pharma, directed by PR Arun. The thriller features Rajit Kapur, Narain, Shruti Ramachandran, Veena Nandakumar and Muthumani. Alongside Malayalam, the series will stream in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali and Telugu.

Kalamkaval Platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 2025

This psychological thriller follows a predator who targets unmarried women by crafting false promises of affection and security. As trust gives way to fear, the story unravels his calculated manipulations and the disturbing reality that lies beneath.

Dies Irae Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming now

A young architect’s life spirals after he takes a hair clip from the home of a former classmate who died by suicide. The eerie occurrences that follow push him into unfamiliar realms and unexpected alliances. Dies Irae is available in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Rachel Platform: Theatrical

Release date: 12 December

Honey Rose leads this revenge drama about a butcher’s daughter driven by loyalty and grief. Her pursuit of justice unfolds alongside threads of romance and conflict. The film features Radhika Radhakrishnan, Babu Raj, Roshan Basheer, Chandu Salimkumar, Jaffar Idukki and Dinesh Prabhakar.

Ambalamukkile Visheshangal Platform: Theatrical

Release date: 12 December

Gokul Suresh’s delayed release finally reaches cinemas this week. Lal, Ganapathi, Shaheen Siddique, Major Ravi, Sudheer Karamana and others round out the ensemble cast.

Summer in Bethlehem Platform: Theatrical

Release date: 12 December