Malayalam OTT, movie releases in April: Pravinkoodu Shappu, Abhyanthara Kuttavali- Check Mollywood’s line-up here

Malayalam OTT, movie releases in April: OTT platforms and cinema have a range of movies in the line-up for April offerings. Notable upcoming Malayalam releases include Pravinkoodu Shappu, Abhyanthara Kuttavali, Oru Jaathi Jathakam, Painkili and Bromance.

Fareha Naaz
Updated2 Apr 2025, 02:09 PM IST
Malayalam OTT and movie releases in April include Pravinkoodu Shappu, Abhyanthara Kuttavali, Oru Jaathi Jathakam, Painkili and Bromance.
Malayalam OTT and movie releases in April include Pravinkoodu Shappu, Abhyanthara Kuttavali, Oru Jaathi Jathakam, Painkili and Bromance.(Pexel)

Mollywood OTT and movie releases are ready to delight and entertain audiences with their unique blend of action, romance and comedy. Notable upcoming Malayalam releases include Pravinkoodu Shappu, Abhyanthara Kuttavali, Oru Jaathi Jathakam, Painkili and Bromance.

Oru Jaathi Jathakam

OTT release date: March 31
OTT platform: ManoramaMax

Malayalam comedy entertainer Oru Jaathi Jathakam dropped on OTT platform Manorama Max on March 31, almost after two-month theatrical run. M Mohanan directorial features Nikhila Vimal, Kayadu Lohar, Indu Thampi and Sayonara Philip in pivotal roles. The comedy entertainer is currently streaming in Malayalam on Manorama Max but is reportedly expected to release on Prime Video soon.

Also Read | ‘Come back, Salman Khan,’ appeal disappointed fans after Sikandar

Bromance

OTT release date: April 2025

OTT platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar has reportedly acquired the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of adventure comedy movie ‘Bromance,’ which was released in theatres on February 14, as per a Filmibeat report. Produced under the banner Ashiq Usman Productions, its ensemble cast features Arjun Ashokan, Mahima Nambiar, Sangeeth Prathap, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Shyam Mohan, Bharath Bopanna, Binu Pappu, Melvin G Babu, Reshmi Boban and Vijay Ajith among others.

Also Read | Val Kilmer movies: 10 films to watch on OTT; Top Gun, Batman Forever and more

Pravinkoodu Shappu

OTT release date: April 11

OTT platform: Sony LIV

M Mohanan helmed crime thriller will debut on Sony LIV on April 11. IMDb description states, “Follows a murder that happened inside the toddy shop and the hilarious events surrounding the investigation.” The romantic comedy released on January 16 features talented ensemble cast, including Vineeth Sreenivasan, Nikhila Vimal, Babu Antony, Kayadu Lohar, Isha Talwar, Pooja Mohanraj and Mridul Nair.

Painkili

OTT release date: April 11

OTT platform: Manorama Max

Romantic drama Painkili, which marked Sreejith Babu's directorial debut, debuted on the big screen on February 14. Written by Jithu Madhavan, the film features Sajin Gopu, Anaswara Rajan, and Roshan Shanavas in lead roles. Co-produced by actor Fahadh Faasil and Jithu Madhavan, Painkili is set to make its digital streaming debut on OTT platform Manorama Max from April 11. Set against an emotional narrative, the storyline follows Suku, who ends up falling in love while trying to fake insanity to evade the law.

Also Read | Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran movie ‘L2 Empuraan’ mints THIS amount on Day 6

Abhyanthara Kuttavali

Release date: April 17 (revised)

Platform: Cinemas

Mollywood film starring Asif Ali was earlier slated to release on April 3 but will now release on April 17, the filmmakers announced two days ago. Sethunath Padmakumar's directorial debut film features Thulasi, a newcomer who plays the female lead. Other notable actors include Jagadish, Harisree Ashokan, Prem Kumar, Sidharth Bharathan, Azees Nedumangad, Balachandran Chullikkad, and Anand Manmadhan. This narrative follows the life of a groom whose life who faces challenges due to dowry issues and legal troubles.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentMalayalam OTT, movie releases in April: Pravinkoodu Shappu, Abhyanthara Kuttavali- Check Mollywood’s line-up here
MoreLess
First Published:2 Apr 2025, 01:53 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Entertainment

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.