Malayalam OTT, movie releases in April: Pravinkoodu Shappu, Abhyanthara Kuttavali- Check Mollywood’s line-up here

Mollywood OTT and movie releases are ready to delight and entertain audiences with their unique blend of action, romance and comedy. Notable upcoming Malayalam releases include Pravinkoodu Shappu, Abhyanthara Kuttavali, Oru Jaathi Jathakam, Painkili and Bromance.

Oru Jaathi Jathakam OTT release date: March 31

OTT platform: ManoramaMax

Malayalam comedy entertainer Oru Jaathi Jathakam dropped on OTT platform Manorama Max on March 31, almost after two-month theatrical run. M Mohanan directorial features Nikhila Vimal, Kayadu Lohar, Indu Thampi and Sayonara Philip in pivotal roles. The comedy entertainer is currently streaming in Malayalam on Manorama Max but is reportedly expected to release on Prime Video soon.

Bromance OTT release date: April 2025 OTT platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar has reportedly acquired the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of adventure comedy movie ‘Bromance,’ which was released in theatres on February 14, as per a Filmibeat report. Produced under the banner Ashiq Usman Productions, its ensemble cast features Arjun Ashokan, Mahima Nambiar, Sangeeth Prathap, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Shyam Mohan, Bharath Bopanna, Binu Pappu, Melvin G Babu, Reshmi Boban and Vijay Ajith among others.

Pravinkoodu Shappu OTT release date: April 11 OTT platform: Sony LIV

M Mohanan helmed crime thriller will debut on Sony LIV on April 11. IMDb description states, “Follows a murder that happened inside the toddy shop and the hilarious events surrounding the investigation.” The romantic comedy released on January 16 features talented ensemble cast, including Vineeth Sreenivasan, Nikhila Vimal, Babu Antony, Kayadu Lohar, Isha Talwar, Pooja Mohanraj and Mridul Nair.

Painkili OTT release date: April 11 OTT platform: Manorama Max

Romantic drama Painkili, which marked Sreejith Babu's directorial debut, debuted on the big screen on February 14. Written by Jithu Madhavan, the film features Sajin Gopu, Anaswara Rajan, and Roshan Shanavas in lead roles. Co-produced by actor Fahadh Faasil and Jithu Madhavan, Painkili is set to make its digital streaming debut on OTT platform Manorama Max from April 11. Set against an emotional narrative, the storyline follows Suku, who ends up falling in love while trying to fake insanity to evade the law.

Abhyanthara Kuttavali Release date: April 17 (revised) Platform: Cinemas