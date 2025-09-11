Malayalam OTT releases in September: New movies and web series to watch online; Coolie, Meesha and more

A number of new Malayalam movies will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like SonyLIV, ManoramaMax, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Coolie

Story: Coolie delves into a man's relentless quest for vengeance since youth, driven by righting past wrongs, shaping his very existence. Viewers experience the complexities of his tumultuous vendetta journey, according to IMDb description.

Cast: Rajnikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj. Aamir Khan has a cameo role in the movie.

OTT release date: September 11

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Meesha

Story: The story follows six friends who come together for what appears to be a casual dinner. Beneath the surface, each harbours hidden motives and dangerous secrets that threaten their long-standing bonds.

As tensions escalate and truths come to light, the movie evolves into a gripping tale of betrayal, suspense, and psychological intrigue, keeping viewers on edge as friendships teeter on the brink of collapse.

Cast: Kathir, Shine Tom Chacko, Hakim Shahjahan, Sudhi Koppa

OTT release date: September 12

OTT platform: Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium

Su From So

Story: The movie revolves around a youth who devises an outlandish plan to escape his village's wrath, but finds himself in bigger trouble as people believe that he is possessed. Originally in Kannada, it is also available in Malayalam.

Cast: JP Thuminad, Shanil Guru and Sandhya Arakere

OTT release date: September 10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sarkeet

Story: Sarkeet is based on a young man, Ameer, who travels to the Gulf on the lookout for a job and finally stand on his own two feet. He comes across Jeppu, a hyperactive Malayali kid who is quite a handful for his parents to control.

The bond between the unemployed youth and the kid is explored in this heartwarming movie, a poignant tale of human relationships.

Cast: Asif Ali, Divya Prabha, Orhan Hyder

OTT release date: September 26

OTT platform: Manorama Max

Hridayapoorvam

Story: Hridayapoorvam is about a Malayali man in his 40s who has undergone a heart transplant surgery. He attends the engagement ceremony of the donor’s daughter in Pune, leading to a series of events.

Cast: Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap

OTT release date: Later in September

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

Story: The Malayalam movie follows the story of Aby, who gets jilted at his wedding, and encounters a reserved woman named Nidhi seeking help. As they heal together, his ex returns with newfound insight into his dreams, which leads to a hidden truth that again paves the way for him to find peace.

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Vinay Forrt, Revathi Pillai, Lal, Anuraj, Dhyan Sreenivasan

OTT release date: Later in September