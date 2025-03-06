Malayalam OTT releases: Rekhachithram, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, Love Under Construction -All to watch this week

Malayalam cinema delivered several cinematic gems recently, OTT platforms are bringing a fresh list of releases this week for Cinema lovers. Boasting numerous major releases, popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and JioHotstar have brought in an array of movies from varying genres this week.

Rekhachithram OTT release date: March 7

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

The most-awaited Rekhachithram is set to make its OTT debut on SonyLIV. The crime thriller, produced by Venu Kunnappilly’s Kavya Film Company and Anto Joseph’s Ann Mega Media, debuted on the big screen on January 9. Jofin T. Chacko directorial movie follows SHO Vivek Gopinath in the remote hills of Malakkappara.

Advertisement

The crime thriller unveils the secret behind 1985 crime, as indicated by the victim Rajendran, who live-streamed a confession before his death. The Mollywood movie features an ensemble cast, including Anaswara Rajan, Mammootty, Manoj K. Jayan, Indrans and Jagadish.

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse OTT release date: March 7

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime video

The narrative revolves around a former police officer who turned into a private detective. A landlady tasks him to find the owner of a lost purse. A deeper mystery unravels as the case unfolds leading investigator to the disappearance of two missing individuals. Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial movie was released in theatres on January 23 and is set to make its OTT debut.

Njan Kandatha Sare OTT release date: March 7

Advertisement

OTT Platform: Manorama Max

The narrative delves into the life of a cab driver Joekuttan who decides to step forward as a witness to the murder of a senior police officer. The quest for justice quickly spirals into chaos when his sister is dragged in the menace to silence him.

Love Under Construction OTT release date: February 28

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

A heartwarming Malayalam web series titled ‘Love Under Construction’ is a rom com that follows the journey of a young man. The high spiritad man is determined to fulfill his lifelong dream of building a home but an unexpected turn comes when love enters his life. He strives to balance his ambitions with newfound emotions, while being caught in the struggle of middle-class aspirations.

Advertisement

Officer On Duty OTT release date: March 20

OTT Platform: Netflix

Centred on a a counterfeit jewelry racket, the story follows a police inspector who tries to uncover secrets and gets trapped in a dangerous web of crime and deception. Featuring Kunchacko Boban, Vishak Nair, Priyamani, Aiswarya Raj, and Jagadish in key roles, the thriller is expected to debut on OTT on March 20 as per reports. Although an official confirmation regarding the streaming details is still awaited.