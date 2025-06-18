Malayalam OTT releases this week: 3 new movies streaming across major OTT platforms

Malayalam OTT releases this week: As India’s OTT ecosystem continues to diversify regional content offerings, Malayalam cinema is making a strong digital presence this week. Three new releases—spanning comedy, crime, and family drama—are set to hit popular streaming platforms, including Sun NXT, JioCinema-Hotstar, and ZEE5, starting June 20, 2025.

From light-hearted pre-wedding chaos to intense police investigations, here’s what’s new in Malayalam entertainment this week:

Aap Kaise Ho (Sun NXT)

Release Date: June 20, 2025

Genre: Comedy

Sun NXT is releasing Aap Kaise Ho, a situational comedy set against the backdrop of a bachelor party gone wrong. Starring Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead, the film follows Christy, a groom-to-be whose last celebration before marriage spirals into a chain of misadventures. With veteran performers like Ramesh Pisharody, Sudheesh, and Sreenivasan rounding out the ensemble, the film aims to capture the chaos and humour that unfolds when pre-wedding festivities derail.

Kerala Crime Files Season 2 (JioHotstar)

Release Date: June 20, 2025

Genre: Crime Thriller

The investigative thriller series Kerala Crime Files returns for its second season, this time shifting its narrative focus to an unexpected suspect within the police force. CPO Ambili Raju finds himself at the centre of a complex case, forcing viewers to question notions of trust and justice in law enforcement. Led by SI Noble, the investigative team sets the tone for another dark, suspense-driven season that promises to deepen the franchise’s popularity.

Prince and Family (ZEE5)

Release Date: June 20, 2025

Genre: Family Drama

ZEE5 is debuting Prince and Family, a film that blends modern romance with traditional values. The story follows Prince Chakkalakkal, an unmarried man juggling family responsibilities and personal desires, whose life takes an unexpected turn when a marriage proposal arrives from a social media influencer. The movie explores generational shifts in matchmaking and relationship dynamics—timely themes for today’s audience navigating cultural transitions.

