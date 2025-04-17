Malayalam OTT releases this week: Antony Varghese’s new action movie, Basil Joseph’s murder mystery and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new Malayalam movies will be available this weekend on OTT platforms like ZEE5, SonyLIV and ManoramaMax. Check out.
OTT releases this week: A number of new Malayalam movies will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like ZEE5, SonyLIV and ManoramaMax. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Story: This movie, released on Valentine’s Day 2025 follows Ashiq Abu. He is a middle-aged bouncer facing rivalry with Turkish boxer Sainul Akhmedov. The film is directed by debutant filmmaker Govind Vishnu. Made with an estimated budget of ₹5 crore, the movie collected ₹8 crore worldwide at the box office.
Cast: Antony Varghese, Lijomol Jose, Vijayaraghavan
OTT release: ZEE5
Streaming starts: April 18
Story: The movie is about a murder mystery. After a toddy shop gets closed due to rain, 11 people get stuck inside. They keep drinking and playing cards for the entire night. However, in the morning, the shop owner is found dead. He is discovered hanging in the shop. As police question the 11 suspects, hidden details are revealed.
Cast: Basil Joseph, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod Jose
OTT release: SonyLIV
Streaming starts: April 11
Story: Painkili, which means parrot, follows Suku who pretends to have lost mental sanity. His tries this trick to escape the law. However, the twist happens when he falls in love.
Cast: Sajin Gopu, Anaswara Rajan, Jisma Vimal
OTT release: ManoramaMax
Streaming starts: April 11
Story: The movie follows Sajeevan, a bus conductor, who clashes with a passenger. He starts to develop feelings for the passenger and visits her family to ask for marriage.
The girl’s mother, however, is a difficult lady who wants to control everything and prefers to micromanage. She accepts Sajeevan’s proposal but with a condition that he has to live in his in-law’s house.
Cast: Soubin Shahir, Shanthi Krishna, Namitha Pramod
OTT release: ManoramaMax
Streaming starts: April 4