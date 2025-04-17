Malayalam OTT releases this week: Antony Varghese’s new action movie, Basil Joseph’s murder mystery and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new Malayalam movies will be available this weekend on OTT platforms like ZEE5, SonyLIV and ManoramaMax. Check out.

OTT releases this week: A number of new Malayalam movies will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like ZEE5, SonyLIV and ManoramaMax. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Daveed Story: This movie, released on Valentine’s Day 2025 follows Ashiq Abu. He is a middle-aged bouncer facing rivalry with Turkish boxer Sainul Akhmedov. The film is directed by debutant filmmaker Govind Vishnu. Made with an estimated budget of ₹5 crore, the movie collected ₹8 crore worldwide at the box office.

Cast: Antony Varghese, Lijomol Jose, Vijayaraghavan

OTT release: ZEE5

Streaming starts: April 18

Pravinkoodu Shappu Story: The movie is about a murder mystery. After a toddy shop gets closed due to rain, 11 people get stuck inside. They keep drinking and playing cards for the entire night. However, in the morning, the shop owner is found dead. He is discovered hanging in the shop. As police question the 11 suspects, hidden details are revealed.

Cast: Basil Joseph, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod Jose

OTT release: SonyLIV

Streaming starts: April 11

Painkili Story: Painkili, which means parrot, follows Suku who pretends to have lost mental sanity. His tries this trick to escape the law. However, the twist happens when he falls in love.

Cast: Sajin Gopu, Anaswara Rajan, Jisma Vimal

OTT release: ManoramaMax

Streaming starts: April 11

Machante Maalakha Story: The movie follows Sajeevan, a bus conductor, who clashes with a passenger. He starts to develop feelings for the passenger and visits her family to ask for marriage.

The girl’s mother, however, is a difficult lady who wants to control everything and prefers to micromanage. She accepts Sajeevan’s proposal but with a condition that he has to live in his in-law’s house.

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Shanthi Krishna, Namitha Pramod

OTT release: ManoramaMax