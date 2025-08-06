Malayalam OTT releases this week: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, Mayakoothu, and more movies, web series to watch

Malayalam cinema fans have plenty to look forward to this week as top streaming platforms gear up to release a diverse slate of new titles. From political thrillers to fantasy dramas and reality television, the OTT space is buzzing with fresh content between August 4 and 10, 2025.

Here’s a look at the major Malayalam releases this week: 1. Mayakoothu Release Date: August 8, 2025

Platform: SunNXT

Genre : Crime Drama Fantasy

Mayakoothu introduces a layered narrative where a writer comes face-to-face with the fictional characters he creates. Starring Nagarajan Kannan, Delhi Ganesh, and Sai Dheena, the Tamil film blends crime, fantasy, and psychological drama to explore the thin line between imagination and reality. A must-watch for literature lovers and fans of thought-provoking storytelling.

2. Arabia Kadali Release Date: August 8, 2025

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Languages: Telugu (dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada)

This gripping web series follows fishermen from rival villages who accidentally drift into foreign waters and are captured. Starring Satya Dev, Anandhi, Nassar, and others, Arabia Kadali explores survival, shared hardship, and the human spirit in the face of adversity.

3. Mayasabha Release Date: August 7, 2025

Platform: SonyLIV

Languages: Telugu (dubbed in Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil)

Set in the murky world of regional politics, Mayasabha explores ambition, betrayal, and power struggles. The series features Divya Dutta in her Telugu debut alongside Sai Kumar, Nassar, and Tanya Ravichandran. With shifting alliances and intense drama, it promises to keep viewers hooked.

4. Oho Enthan Baby Release Date: August 8, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada

This romantic drama, which premiered in cinemas earlier this year, is now set for its OTT debut. Oho Enthan Baby stars Mithila Palkar in her Tamil debut, alongside Vishnu Vishal and his brother Rudra. The film’s multilingual release expands its reach to audiences across South India.

5. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming Since: August 3, 2025