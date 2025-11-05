Malayalam OTT releases this week: From Bad Girl to Karam — check list of new movies, web series to watch online

From soulful romances and mythic prequels to quirky comedies and thrillers, this week’s Malayalam OTT lineup offers something for every mood.

Anjali Thakur
Updated5 Nov 2025, 02:44 PM IST
If your watchlist feels empty after endless replays of your favourite shows, South Indian cinema is here to keep you company. From mythic warriors and reincarnated lovers to bald heroes finding self-acceptance, this week’s streaming lineup offers a mix of emotions, genres and languages.

Here’s a look at the latest Malayalam releases now available online.

Karam

Story: Directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, Karam is an action thriller starring Noble Babu Thomas as Dev Mahendran, a former army officer whose past resurfaces during a family trip. When he encounters his ex-girlfriend Sana, now trapped in a dangerous escort network, Dev decides to rescue her, setting off a chain of events that test his morality and courage.

Cast: Noble Babu Thomas, Ivan Vukomanović, Audrey Miriam Henest, Reshma Sebastian, Manoj K. Jayan, Baburaj, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sudev Nair, Vishnu G. Varrier, Johny Antony, Shweta Menon, Redin Kingsley

  • OTT release date: November 7, 2025
  • OTT platform: ManoramaMAX

Bad Girl

Story: Bad Girl is a coming-of-age drama that follows Ramya, a young woman navigating love, freedom and societal expectations. From school to adulthood, she dreams of the perfect romance but constantly battles judgment and conformity. The film questions how society labels women who dare to live on their own terms.

  • Cast: Anjali Sivaraman, Shanthipriya, Saranya Ravichandran, Hridhu Haroon, Teejay Arunasalam
  • OTT release date: November 4, 2025
  • OTT platform: JioHotstar

Nerariyum Nerathu

Story: Nerariyum Nerathu is a romantic drama about Aparna, a medical student from an affluent family, who defies her parents to be with Sunny, a man from a modest background. Her world turns upside down with the arrival of Ashwin, leading to a tangled web of love, loyalty and emotional conflict.

  • Cast: Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Shibla Farah, Swathi Das Prabhu, Rajesh Azhikodan, Swetha Vinod, Nisanth SS, Aparna Vivek
  • OTT release date: November 1, 2025
  • OTT platform: ManoramaMAX

Kiss

Story: Kiss blends fantasy, romance and reincarnation in a love story that transcends time. Directed by Satish Krishnan, it stars Kavin and Preethi Asrani as lovers destined to reunite across lifetimes. Expect lush visuals, heartfelt emotions and a touch of magic.

  • Cast: Kavin, Preethi Asrani
  • OTT release date: November 7, 2025
  • OTT platform: ZEE5

Kantara Chapter 1

Story: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, the much-awaited prequel to his 2022 blockbuster, travels back centuries to explore the roots of divinity, duty and faith. Set in a pre-colonial coastal village, it follows tribal warriors who guard their sacred forest under a divine covenant.

  • Cast: Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore
  • OTT release date: October 31
  • OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

