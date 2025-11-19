Malayalam OTT releases this week: From Shades of Life to Antharam - check list of new movies, web series to watch online

Malayalam OTT releases this week: A new week brings a fresh slate of Malayalam titles across platforms. From emotional anthologies to family dramas and comedy capers, here’s a roundup of everything new you can start streaming on your phone, laptop, TV or tablet.
Story: Leading this week’s Malayalam OTT lineup is Shades of Life, an anthology set in a small town and featuring a wide ensemble cast — Niyas Backer, Bhaskar Arvind, Sreeja Das, Karthik, Dasan Kongad, Ramani Mancheri, S K Mini and Aswathi Mohanan.
The film weaves together multiple narratives: a man struggling with alcoholism while trying to save his marriage, a migrant father attempting to fulfil his child’s modest dream, a parent desperately searching for the thief who stole his daughter’s wedding savings, and a newlywed couple navigating the challenges of starting their life together.
Released on 15 November 2025, Antharam continues to draw viewers on Manorama Max. This heartfelt family drama follows a young girl who moves in with her father and his transgender wife, exploring the evolving relationships, insecurities and gradual acceptance within their newly formed household.
Story: Zee5 gears up to premiere Pet Detective, a slapstick-style comedy that leans into old-school humour. While the film had a modest theatrical run, it received warm word-of-mouth for its quirky plot and breezy storytelling.
The film’s technical crew includes Anand C Chandran (cinematography), Abhinav Sundar Nayak (editing) and Rajesh Murugesan (music).
Story: One of the major Malayalam releases expected this month is Dies Irae, directed by Rahul Sadashivan and headlined by Pranav Mohanlal. Although the platform hasn’t confirmed the exact streaming date yet, the film is likely to arrive on Jio Hotstar before November ends.
A massive box-office hit, Dies Irae earned over ₹50 crore — the highest-grossing title of Sadashivan’s career. The film also stars Jibin Gopinath, Shine Tom Chacko and more, with Shehnad Jaleel on cinematography, Shafiq Mohammed editing, and Christo Xavier composing the soundtrack. Fans of dark, atmospheric Malayalam thrillers should definitely keep this one on their watchlist.
