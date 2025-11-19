Malayalam OTT releases this week: From Shades of Life to Antharam - check list of new movies, web series to watch online

Malayalam OTT releases this week: A new week brings a fresh slate of Malayalam titles across platforms. From emotional anthologies to family dramas and comedy capers, here’s a roundup of everything new you can start streaming on your phone, laptop, TV or tablet.

Malayalam releases of the week Shades of Life OTT platform: Manorama Max

Manorama Max OTT release date: 21 November

Story: Leading this week’s Malayalam OTT lineup is Shades of Life, an anthology set in a small town and featuring a wide ensemble cast — Niyas Backer, Bhaskar Arvind, Sreeja Das, Karthik, Dasan Kongad, Ramani Mancheri, S K Mini and Aswathi Mohanan.

The film weaves together multiple narratives: a man struggling with alcoholism while trying to save his marriage, a migrant father attempting to fulfil his child’s modest dream, a parent desperately searching for the thief who stole his daughter’s wedding savings, and a newlywed couple navigating the challenges of starting their life together.

Antharam OTT platform: Manorama Max

OTT release date: Streaming now

Released on 15 November 2025, Antharam continues to draw viewers on Manorama Max. This heartfelt family drama follows a young girl who moves in with her father and his transgender wife, exploring the evolving relationships, insecurities and gradual acceptance within their newly formed household.

Pet Detective OTT platform: Zee5

OTT release date: 28 November

Story: Zee5 gears up to premiere Pet Detective, a slapstick-style comedy that leans into old-school humour. While the film had a modest theatrical run, it received warm word-of-mouth for its quirky plot and breezy storytelling.

The film’s technical crew includes Anand C Chandran (cinematography), Abhinav Sundar Nayak (editing) and Rajesh Murugesan (music).

Dies Irae OTT platform: Jio Hotstar

OTT release date: Streaming soon

Story: One of the major Malayalam releases expected this month is Dies Irae, directed by Rahul Sadashivan and headlined by Pranav Mohanlal. Although the platform hasn’t confirmed the exact streaming date yet, the film is likely to arrive on Jio Hotstar before November ends.

