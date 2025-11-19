Subscribe

Malayalam OTT releases this week: From Shades of Life to Antharam - check list of new movies, web series to watch online

Here’s your weekly Malayalam OTT guide: from emotional anthologies and family dramas to comedy capers and upcoming thrillers, several fresh titles are landing on platforms like Manorama Max, Zee5 and Jio Hotstar. Check out what’s new to stream this week.

Anjali Thakur
Published19 Nov 2025, 08:10 AM IST
Advertisement
Malayalam OTT releases this week
Malayalam OTT releases this week

Malayalam OTT releases this week: A new week brings a fresh slate of Malayalam titles across platforms. From emotional anthologies to family dramas and comedy capers, here’s a roundup of everything new you can start streaming on your phone, laptop, TV or tablet.

Advertisement

Malayalam releases of the week

Shades of Life

  • OTT platform: Manorama Max
  • OTT release date: 21 November

Story: Leading this week’s Malayalam OTT lineup is Shades of Life, an anthology set in a small town and featuring a wide ensemble cast — Niyas Backer, Bhaskar Arvind, Sreeja Das, Karthik, Dasan Kongad, Ramani Mancheri, S K Mini and Aswathi Mohanan.

Advertisement
Also Read | OTT releases this week: The Family Man 3, Bengal Files, Homebound, more

The film weaves together multiple narratives: a man struggling with alcoholism while trying to save his marriage, a migrant father attempting to fulfil his child’s modest dream, a parent desperately searching for the thief who stole his daughter’s wedding savings, and a newlywed couple navigating the challenges of starting their life together.

Antharam

  • OTT platform: Manorama Max
  • OTT release date: Streaming now

Released on 15 November 2025, Antharam continues to draw viewers on Manorama Max. This heartfelt family drama follows a young girl who moves in with her father and his transgender wife, exploring the evolving relationships, insecurities and gradual acceptance within their newly formed household.

Advertisement
Also Read | OTT platforms bet big on regional originals. But is viewership catching up?

Pet Detective

  • OTT platform: Zee5
  • OTT release date: 28 November

Story: Zee5 gears up to premiere Pet Detective, a slapstick-style comedy that leans into old-school humour. While the film had a modest theatrical run, it received warm word-of-mouth for its quirky plot and breezy storytelling.

Advertisement

The film’s technical crew includes Anand C Chandran (cinematography), Abhinav Sundar Nayak (editing) and Rajesh Murugesan (music).

Dies Irae

  • OTT platform: Jio Hotstar
  • OTT release date: Streaming soon

Story: One of the major Malayalam releases expected this month is Dies Irae, directed by Rahul Sadashivan and headlined by Pranav Mohanlal. Although the platform hasn’t confirmed the exact streaming date yet, the film is likely to arrive on Jio Hotstar before November ends.

Advertisement
Also Read | AI content floods OTT platforms, but monetization still a puzzle

A massive box-office hit, Dies Irae earned over 50 crore — the highest-grossing title of Sadashivan’s career. The film also stars Jibin Gopinath, Shine Tom Chacko and more, with Shehnad Jaleel on cinematography, Shafiq Mohammed editing, and Christo Xavier composing the soundtrack. Fans of dark, atmospheric Malayalam thrillers should definitely keep this one on their watchlist.

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentMalayalam OTT releases this week: From Shades of Life to Antharam - check list of new movies, web series to watch online
Read Next Story