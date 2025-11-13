Malayalam OTT releases this week: Inspection Bungalow, Dude, Poyyamozhi and more
A fresh slate of Malayalam films and web series is landing on OTT platforms this week, spanning thrillers, romances and small-town dramas. From Zee5’s Inspection Bungalow to Netflix releases like Dude and Telusu Kada, here’s a curated guide to what’s streaming across platforms.
Story: Inspection Bungalow follows Sub-Inspector Vishnu, a reluctant cop with a troubled past who is posted to an abandoned government building in the village of Aravangad. The property—known locally as the Inspection Bungalow—soon becomes the centre of unexplained deaths and eerie sightings. Forced to confront his fears, Vishnu teams up with paranormal researcher Mythili to unravel a decades-old secret. The series is positioned as Malayalam cinema’s first horror-comedy show.
Story: Poyyamozhi, starring Jaffar Idukki and newcomer Nathaniel Madathil, is a thriller that premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The film follows Jason, who is guided through a dense forest by a man named Poyyamozhi—only to learn that the guide is a hunter seeking his next prey. What unfolds is a tense psychological chase. Already streaming in India on ManoramaMAX, the film will now be available internationally on Simply South.
Story: Dude, directed by Keerthiswaran, features Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in a coming-of-age romantic drama. The film traces the complex relationship between Agan and his cousin Kural.
After rejecting Kural’s proposal years ago, Agan realises his feelings too late—only to learn she is pregnant with someone else’s child. Fearing her father’s reaction due to caste differences, the couple seeks Agan’s help, leading him to stage a fake marriage with Kural to protect her and her lover Paari. Whether their plan succeeds forms the heart of the narrative.
Story: Coupling follows a young man dealing with a breakup, only to be hired by his ex-girlfriend as the photographer for her wedding. While grappling with heartbreak, he finds himself drawn to someone new—who carries her own emotional scars. The series explores modern urban relationships through a layered four-way love story.
Story: Neeraja Kona’s directorial debut, Telusu Kada, centres on Varun, a chef trying to move on from a past relationship. His arranged-match encounter with Anjali leads to marriage, but their life is disrupted when she discovers she cannot conceive. During IVF consultations, Anjali meets Dr Raaga—who is later revealed as Varun’s ex-girlfriend. When Raaga volunteers as a surrogate and moves into their home, the film examines how the trio navigates love, conflict and tangled loyalties.
Story: Senna Hegde returns with another slice-of-life story set in Kasaragod. The narrative follows a group of townspeople who become consumed by a clandestine affair, eager to uncover the identities involved. Lauded during its limited theatrical run, the film offers a sharp, humorous take on community voyeurism and small-town dynamics.