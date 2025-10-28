Malayalam OTT releases this week: From Kantara Chapter 1 to Idli Kadai — Web series, movies to watch online

Malayalam OTT releases this week: New week, new movies and series to stream! Dive into gripping thrillers, action-packed entertainers, and more, which will be available on OTT platforms this week. From blockbusters like Kantara Chapter 1 to Lokah Chapter 1 to Dhanush's Idli Kadai, take your pick from the list.
Story: Lokah Chapter 1 focuses on a mysterious young girl, Chandra, who moves to Bengaluru and discovers her supernatural powers. Linked to Kerala folklore, she becomes entangled in the criminal underworld.
Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salim Kumar, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Wayne, Mammootty (narration)
OTT release: 31 October
OTT platform: JioHotstar
Story: Idli Kadai follows the story of a man from rural Tamil Nadu who leaves his father’s small idli shop to build a better life in Madurai. After finding success and love with his boss’s daughter, Meera, tragedy strikes when his father dies, bringing him back home to revive the family business.
Cast: Dhanush, Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, P. Samuthirakani, Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Rajkiran
OTT release: 29 October
OTT platform: Netflix
Story: Kantara: Chapter 1, prequel to the 2022 blockbuster, traces the origins of the Kantara legend. The story follows Berme, a young man from the Kantara tribe blessed and protected by the deities Panjurli and Guliga. As the tribe prospers in peace, their harmony is threatened when the tyrannical King of Bangra sets his sights on their sacred land, leading to an epic battle.
Cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram
OTT release: 31 October
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Story: Bad Girl focuses on Ramya’s journey from her teenage years to adulthood as she navigates a conservative family and a patriarchal society.
Cast: Anjali Sivaraman
OTT release: 4 November
OTT platform: JioHotstar
Story: Set in the fictional village of Kurisumala, Anjaam Vedham follows the story of Sahiba, a young woman who loves Sathaar but is forced by her father to marry Ashraf. Trapped in a troubled marriage with a man driven by extremist beliefs, Sahiba seeks a way out.
Cast: Vihan Vishnu, Amarnath Harichandran, Sunu Lakshmi, Sajith Raj, Bineesh Raj, Soumya Raj
OTT release: 25 October
OTT platform: ManoramaMAX
Story: Madhuram Jeevamruthabindu features four interconnected stories that explore the essence of happiness, love, and ambition. Each tale captures a distinct facet of human emotion, ranging from hope and longing to kindness and redemption.
Cast: Basil Joseph, Lal, Dayyana Hammed, Wafa Khatheeja, Punya Elizabeth, Vinay Forrt, Jaffer Idukki, Saiju Kurup, Suhasini Maniratnam
OTT release: 31 October
OTT platform: Saina Play
