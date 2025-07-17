Malayalam OTT releases this week: Kuberaa, Mr & Mrs Bachelor, Asthra and more to watch online

Malayalam OTT releases this week: A fresh lineup of Malayalam releases are here on OTT platforms this week. A variety of genre to suit every mood whether a light-hearted rom-com or a gripping action-thriller, these films are here to keep you entertained.

From Mr & Mrs Bachelor to Dhanush's much-anticipated Kuberaa, Asthra and more will be available to stream online across platforms like Manorama MAX and Amazon Prime Video.

Mr & Mrs Bachelor

Plot: Mr & Mrs Bachelor follows the story of a young woman, daughter of a powerful politician who runs away from her wedding. On her way, she meets a stranger who decides to help her as they police chases her. Along the way, their connection grows deeper, bringing them close amid new challenges.

Cast: Indrajith Sukumaran, Anaswara Rajan

Genre: Romantic-drama

OTT release platform: ManoramaMAX

OTT release date: July 11, 2025

Kuberaa

Plot: The Telugu movie, focuses on the story of a beggar who undergoes a dramatic transformation. Exploring themes of greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas faced by the characters leading to a quest for redemption, the film will stream in Malayalam on OTT.

Cast: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna

Genre: Crime-drama

OTT release platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: 18th July 2025

Asthra

Plot: Asthra is based on a string of mysterious killings that shake a region already struggling with unrest. It begins with the brutal murder of two police officers when things get serious.

Cast: Amith Chakkalakal, Suhasini Kumaran, Santhosh Keezhattur, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sudheer Karamana, Senthil Krishna, Renu Sounder, Jayadushyanth, Abu Salim

Genre: Investigative thriller

OTT release platform: Manorama MAX

OTT release date: 18 July 2025

916 Kunjoottan

Plot: The story follows a man with dwarfism affectionately known as Kunjoottan, who leads a double life. In his hometown, he is a kind-hearted tea shop owner, while in the city, he transforms into a sharp and shrewd businessman.

Cast: Guinness Pakru, Tini Tom, Rakesh Subramanian

Genre: Action-thriller

OTT release platform: Amazon Prime Video