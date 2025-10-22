Malayalam OTT releases this week: From Lokah Chapter 1 to Mirage - check list of new movies, web series to watch online

Malayalam OTT releases this week: A new week means a fresh lineup of releases! From gripping thrillers to action-packed entertainer, here’s a look at everything new streaming online for you to enjoy from everywhere using your smartphones, TVs, laptops, tablets and more.

Lokah Chapter 1

Story: Chandra, a young woman, arrives in Bengaluru with a mission. Her neighbour, Sunny unravel the mystery about her. They set out an unexpected adventure ride together as they nab a organ trafficking scandal in the city.

Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan and Nasel

OTT release date: 20 October

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Mirage

Story: Mirage tells the story of a man who is killed in a train accident. Later, his finacee Abhirami is approached by three men-- an investigative journalist, a cop and a goon, everyone looking for a hard disk that her fiancé had. As Abhirami tries to find the drive, many secrets are revealed.

Cast: Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Deepak Parambol

OTT release date: 19 September

OTT platform: Sony Liv

Shakthi Thirumagan

Story: Kittu, an orphan who lost his mother to a brutal murder in 1989, grows up to become a sharp and influential lobbyist. Armed with power, strategy, and an unyielding desire for justice, he infiltrates the corridors of politics and business to expose deep-rooted corruption, punishing those responsible for his mother's death.

Cast: Vijay Antony, Sunil Kripalani, Trupthi Ravindra, Krish Hassan, Vagai Chandrasekhar, Cell Murugan

OTT release date: 24 October

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Pharma Story: Pharma marks Nivin Pauly's web series debut as he plays a young medical representative in the social drama. The film follows his journey as he navigates through the pressures of the pharmaceutical industry, juggling sales targets and corporate life. It is said to be inspired by true stories.

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Rajat Kapur, Narain

OTT release date: 24 October