Malayalam OTT releases this week: Maine Pyar Kiya, Sahasam and more to watch online

New Malayalam movies will be streaming online this week on platforms like Lionsgate Play, Zee5 and SunNXT. Wondering which one to binge-watch? Here's your guide to OTT releases this week, which can be enjoyed on your smartphone, tablets, laptops, TV and more.

Maine Pyar Kiya

Story: Maine Pyar Kiya is a Malayalam romantic action film that follows Aryan and Nidhi, two strangers who fall in love. But their happiness is short-lived when Nidhi finds herself trapped in Madurai. Determined to save her, Aryan embarks on a perilous journey, only to face challenges far more dangerous than he ever thought.

Cast: Hridhu Haroon, Preity Mukhundhan, Askar Ali, Midhutty, Arjun Sundharesan (Arjyou), Jeo Baby, Sreekanth Vettiyar

OTT release date: 3 October

OTT platform: Lionsgate Play

Checkmate

Story: Checkmate is a gripping drama thriller that follows Philip Kurian, the charismatic CEO of a pharmaceutical company, whose life spirals out of control when a series of drug trials lead to multiple deaths. Amid a storm of lawsuits and public outrage, Philip faces is forced to take extreme and unconventional measures to protect himself. But, how far is he willing to go?

Cast: Anoop Menon, Lal, Rekha Harindran, Rajalekshmy C, Viswam Nair, Anjali Mohanan

OTT release date: 2 October

OTT platform: Zee5

Sahasam

Story: Sahasam follows a young couple determined to elope and marry, but their plans take a wild turn when a criminal named Wolf gets involved. What begins as a simple love story soon spirals into a series of chaotic and unpredictable events. The story unfolds as the couple navigates these obstacles, fighting against the odds to tie the knot

Cast: Narain, Babu Antony, Gouri G. Kishan, Ramzan Muhammed, Aju Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Althaf Salim, Krishna

OTT release date: 1 October

OTT platform: SunNXT

Mehfil

Story: Based on a true story, Mehfil follows the story over the course of a Mehfil night, following a family patriarch, who reflects on his past and the memories tied to his love for music. As the evening progresses, he also strives to inspire the younger generation, hoping they carry forward the same passion and devotion to music that has defined his life.

Cast: Mukesh, Unni Mukundan, Asha Sharath

OTT release date: 10 October