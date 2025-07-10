Malayalam OTT releases this week: Mr & Mrs Bachelor Detective Ujjwalan, Narivetta and more to stream online

Malayalam OTT releases this week: A new mix of Malayalam films are set to premiere on OTT platforms this week, offering a range of genres for viewers. These releases will be available to stream on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Manorama Max, SonyLiv and JioHotstar. Check out the Malayalam movies such as Mr & Mrs Bachelor, Detective Ujjwalan and more, you can watch online this week.

Advertisement

Mr & Mrs Bachelor

Plot: Mr & Mrs Bachelor follows the story of a young woman who is the daughter of a powerful politician. She runs away from her wedding and meets a stranger who decides to help her.

Advertisement

As they try to stay ahead of the police chasing them, they face many challenges together. Along the way, their connection grows stronger, and surprising truths come to light.

Cast: Indrajith Sukumaran, Anaswara Rajan

Genre: Romantic-drama

OTT release platform: ManoramaMAX

OTT release date: July 11, 2025

Detective Ujjwalan

Advertisement

Plot: Detective Ujjwalan follows the story of a local detective who takes on a tough serial murder case. As he digs deeper, the case tests his patience and skills. He faces pressure, confusing clues, and his own self-doubt.

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siju Wilson, Rony David Raj, Kottayam Nazeer, Seema G Nair, Ameen, Nihal Nizam, Nibraz Noushad, Shahubas, Kalabhavan Navas, Nirmal Palazhi

Genre: Mystery-comedy, thriller

OTT release platform: Netflix

OTT release date: July 2025 (date to be announced)

Narivetta

Advertisement

Plot: Inspired by real events, Narivetta tells a fictional story about a young police officer. He finds himself trapped between his duty and the anger of protesting tribal communities. As the situation becomes more tense, he must face tough choices about what is right and wrong, and the true meaning of justice and power.

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Priyamvada Krishnan

Genre: Political, action-thriller

OTT release platform: SonyLiv

OTT release date: July 11, 2025.

Moonwalk

Advertisement

Plot: Set in the late 1980s in Kerala, Moonwalk focuses a group of teenage boys from a small town who are inspired by Michael Jackson's music and breakdancin.

Full of dreams and determination, they face many challenges, deal with pressure from society, and go through personal struggles. But endure it all, staying true to their passion. Their journey is about friendship, finding themselves, and never giving up on dance.

Cast: Sibi Kuttappan, Anunath, Rishi Kainikkara, Siddharth B., Sujith Prabhakar and Arjun Manilal

Genre: Musical, coming-of-age drama

OTT release platform: JioHotstar