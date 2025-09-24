Malayalam OTT releases this week: New movies and web series; Hridayapoorvam, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira and more

Malayalam OTT releases this week: A number of new Malayalam movies will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, Manorama Max and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Hridayapoorvam

Story: Hridayapoorvam follows Sandeep Balakrishnan, a rich but detached Kochi businessman who undergoes a heart transplant. He sees the organ as just flesh, ignoring its meaning. When he meets Haritha and Devika, the family of his donor, his indifferent ways upset them. But, fate makes him stay longer. Slowly, bonds form, healing grief and giving Sandeep a true change of heart.

Cast: Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Basil Joseph

OTT release date: September 26

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

Story: Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is a quirky romantic comedy where Aby tries to fulfil his fiancée Nidhi’s dream of marrying a groom on a white horse. Chaos follows, leading Aby into a coma. A year later, he wakes up to a changed world. His family struggles. Nidhi moves on. And, his own journey of healing starts with new bonds.

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Parvathy Thiruvothu

OTT release date: September 26

OTT platform: Netflix

Sumathi Valavu

Story: Sumathi Valavu is a horror-comedy based on a real legend from Mylamoodu, Thiruvananthapuram. The story is set in the 1990s and follows Appu, a careless young man with heavy debt. The film explores the haunted road bend cursed by Sumathi’s spirit. Blending fear, folklore and satire, the movie uncovers dark truths that threaten the lives of Appu and those around him.

Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Anarkali Marikar, Sudheesh

OTT release date: September 26

OTT platform: ZEE5

Sarkeet

Story: Sarkeet tells two parallel stories of Malayali lives in the UAE. Balu and Stephy struggle to raise their son Jeppu, who has ADHD, as his behaviour strains their relationship. Meanwhile, migrant Ameer battles joblessness and betrayal. Their paths cross when Ameer becomes Jeppu’s shadow teacher. Their bond helps Ameer heal and Jeppu grow. The parents see new hope.

Cast: Asif Ali, Anu Sithara, Siddique

OTT release date: September 26