Malayalam OTT releases this week: New movies and web series to watch online; Hridayapoorvam, Sarkeet and more

A number of new Malayalam movies will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like SonyLIV, ManoramaMax, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Sarkeet

Story: Sarkeet is based on a young man, Ameer, who travels to the Gulf on the lookout for a job and finally stands on his own two feet. He comes across Jeppu, a hyperactive Malayali kid who is quite a handful for his parents to control.

The bond between the unemployed youth and the kid is explored in this heartwarming movie, a poignant tale of human relationships.

Cast: Asif Ali, Divya Prabha, Orhan Hyder

OTT release date: September 26

OTT platform: Manorama Max

Hridayapoorvam

Story: Hridayapoorvam is about a Malayali man in his 40s who has undergone a heart transplant surgery. He attends the engagement ceremony of the donor’s daughter in Pune, leading to a series of events.

Cast: Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap

OTT release date: September 26

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

Story: The Malayalam movie revolves around a couple whose wedding preparations are derailed by an unanticipated accident, setting off a chain of peculiar and disorderly incidents.

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Vinay Forrt, Revathi Pillai, Lal, Anuraj, Dhyan Sreenivasan

OTT release date: 26 September

OTT platform: Netflix

Sumathi Valavu

Story: Set in a remote town, the story for the horror-comedy follows Appu, a timid young man haunted by the ghost of Sumathi, who died tragically years ago. As eerie events unfold, the film blends spooky thrills with comedy, focusing on whether Appu and the villagers can finally lift her curse.

Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Lal, Saiju Kurup, Sidharth Bharathan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Sija Rose

OTT release date: September 26

OTT platform: Zee5

Two Men

Story: The Malayalam suspense-thriller follows Abukka, a friendly driver who helps Sanjay, a businessman facing personal issues. As they detour through a desert to avoid Bakrid traffic, Sanjay’s behaviour turns increasingly strange, pushing the journey into psychological thriller territory with shocking twists and revelations.

Cast: Irshad Ali, MA Nishad, Donny Darwin, Arfaz Iqbal, Kailash, Lenaa, Anumol K Manoharan

OTT release date: September 19