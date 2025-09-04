Malayalam OTT releases this week: New movies and web series to watch online; Kammattam, Flask and more

Malayalam OTT releases this week: A number of new Malayalam movies will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like SonyLIV, ManoramaMax, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Kammattam

Story: Kammattam, a Malayalam web series, features the story of Inspector Antonio George, a police officer who suspects foul play in the mysterious death of Samuel Umman. As his investigation leads him to Samuel's employee, Francis, Antonio realises that a much larger game is at play.

Cast: Sudev Nair, Jeo Baby, Vivya Santh, Akhil Kavalayoor, Sreerekha, Arun Sol, Jordy Poojar, Ajay Vasudev, Jins Bhaskar

OTT release date: 5 September

OTT platform: Zee5

Flask

Story: The comedy drama revolves around a police officer, who always wanted to be a singer, and an arrogant judge he serves as a personal security guard for. The movie explores the duo's frantic and hilarious struggle for life after they are kidnapped by a Maoist group.

Cast: Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna, Aswathy Sreekanth, Balachandran Chullikkad, Siddarth Bharathan

OTT release date: 4 September

OTT platform: ManoramaMAX

Raveendra Nee Evide?

Story: The story revolves around a senior scientist, Raveendran, and his family, whose peaceful lives become chaotic after the arrival of their neighbour, John. A series of incidents involving misunderstandings, kidnapping, and resulting confusion drives the comedy plot forward.

Cast: Anoop Menon, Sheelu Abraham, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Manoj Palodan

OTT release date: 5 September

OTT platform: SainaPlay

Kadhikan

Story: The movie focuses on how the storyteller and the young boy's relationship quickly develops into an affection unlike any other, opening up fresh perspectives in both of their lives.

Cast: Unni Mukundan, Mukesh, Ketaki Narayan, Manoj Govindan, Gopu Krishna, Krishnanand, and Sabitha Jayaraj.

OTT release date: 4 September

OTT platform: ManoramaMAX

Koodal

Story: Two young women confront the murderer of their old classmate after arriving at a rural camp with only strangers. As the situation worsens, the camp's director strives to keep them safe from danger.

Cast: Bibin George, Mareena Michael Kurisingal, Riya, Niya Varghese, Anu Sona, Vineeth Thattil, Sam Jeevan, Sneha Vijayan, Archana Ranjith

OTT release date: August 31