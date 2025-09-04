Malayalam OTT releases this week: New movies and web series to watch online; Kammattam, Flask and more

Malayalam OTT releases this week: A number of new Malayalam movies will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like SonyLIV, ManoramaMax, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Advertisement

Kammattam

Story: Kammattam, a Malayalam web series, features the story of Inspector Antonio George, a police officer who suspects foul play in the mysterious death of Samuel Umman. As his investigation leads him to Samuel's employee, Francis, Antonio realises that a much larger game is at play.

Advertisement

Cast: Sudev Nair, Jeo Baby, Vivya Santh, Akhil Kavalayoor, Sreerekha, Arun Sol, Jordy Poojar, Ajay Vasudev, Jins Bhaskar

OTT release date: 5 September

OTT platform: Zee5

Flask

Story: The comedy drama revolves around a police officer, who always wanted to be a singer, and an arrogant judge he serves as a personal security guard for. The movie explores the duo's frantic and hilarious struggle for life after they are kidnapped by a Maoist group.

Advertisement

Cast: Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna, Aswathy Sreekanth, Balachandran Chullikkad, Siddarth Bharathan

OTT release date: 4 September

OTT platform: ManoramaMAX

Raveendra Nee Evide?

Story: The story revolves around a senior scientist, Raveendran, and his family, whose peaceful lives become chaotic after the arrival of their neighbour, John. A series of incidents involving misunderstandings, kidnapping, and resulting confusion drives the comedy plot forward.

Advertisement

Cast: Anoop Menon, Sheelu Abraham, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Manoj Palodan

OTT release date: 5 September

OTT platform: SainaPlay

Kadhikan

Story: The movie focuses on how the storyteller and the young boy's relationship quickly develops into an affection unlike any other, opening up fresh perspectives in both of their lives.

Advertisement

Cast: Unni Mukundan, Mukesh, Ketaki Narayan, Manoj Govindan, Gopu Krishna, Krishnanand, and Sabitha Jayaraj.

OTT release date: 4 September

OTT platform: ManoramaMAX

Koodal

Story: Two young women confront the murderer of their old classmate after arriving at a rural camp with only strangers. As the situation worsens, the camp's director strives to keep them safe from danger.

Advertisement

Cast: Bibin George, Mareena Michael Kurisingal, Riya, Niya Varghese, Anu Sona, Vineeth Thattil, Sam Jeevan, Sneha Vijayan, Archana Ranjith

OTT release date: August 31