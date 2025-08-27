Malayalam OTT releases this week: New movies and web series to watch online; Soothravakyam, Kolahalam and more

Malayalam OTT releases this week: A number of new Malayalam movies will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like SonyLIV, ManoramaMax, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

Story: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, hosted by Mohanlal, features 19 contestants, including actors, influencers, models, comedians and commoners. Shot in Chennai, the show highlights tasks, drama and strategies.

Cast: Mohanlal (Host), and various celebrity contestants

OTT release date: Ongoing

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Soothravakyam

Story: It is a Malayalam family comedy thriller set in Palakkad. It follows Circle Inspector Christo Xavier, a cop who teaches maths to students. The story deepens when student Arya faces abuse.

Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Deepak Parambol, Vincy Aloshious

OTT release date: August 21

OTT platform: Lionsgate Play

Kolahalam

Story: It is a Malayalam satire set in one house over 16 hours. It begins with an old man’s death and funeral plans. A thief breaks in and causes chaos.

Cast: Achuthanandan, Afsal K Aziz, Santhosh Puthan

OTT release date: August 22

OTT platform: SunNXT

Vasanthi

Story: It is a Malayalam drama directed by Shinos and Sajas Rahman. It follows Vasanthi, a woman facing challenges in male-dominated spaces. It shows her struggles, resilience and quest for empowerment.

Cast: Swetha Menon, Sudhir Kumar, Manju Pillai

OTT release date: August 28

OTT platform: ManoramaMax, OTTplay Premium

The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang

Story: The web series follows five friends from a slum in Thiruvananthapuram. They dream of gaining power by controlling a temple festival. Their struggle turns chaotic when a ruthless gangster blocks their path.

Cast: Vinay Forrt, Lal, Arjun Ashokan

OTT release date: August 29

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Sarkeet

Story: Sarkeet is a family drama about a Malayali couple in the UAE. They are raising their son, Jeffron, who has ADHD. Struggling with work and parenting pressures, they meet Ameer. Jeffron’s bond with him transforms their lives.

Cast: Asif Ali, Divya Prabha, Deepak Parambol

OTT release date: August 29 (Speculated)