Malayalam OTT releases this week: New movies and web series to watch online; Soothravakyam, Kolahalam and more

Malayalam OTT releases this week: A number of new Malayalam movies will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like SonyLIV, ManoramaMax, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Story: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, hosted by Mohanlal, features 19 contestants, including actors, influencers, models, comedians and commoners. Shot in Chennai, the show highlights tasks, drama and strategies.
Cast: Mohanlal (Host), and various celebrity contestants
OTT release date: Ongoing
OTT platform: JioHotstar
Story: It is a Malayalam family comedy thriller set in Palakkad. It follows Circle Inspector Christo Xavier, a cop who teaches maths to students. The story deepens when student Arya faces abuse.
Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Deepak Parambol, Vincy Aloshious
OTT release date: August 21
OTT platform: Lionsgate Play
Story: It is a Malayalam satire set in one house over 16 hours. It begins with an old man’s death and funeral plans. A thief breaks in and causes chaos.
Cast: Achuthanandan, Afsal K Aziz, Santhosh Puthan
OTT release date: August 22
OTT platform: SunNXT
Story: It is a Malayalam drama directed by Shinos and Sajas Rahman. It follows Vasanthi, a woman facing challenges in male-dominated spaces. It shows her struggles, resilience and quest for empowerment.
Cast: Swetha Menon, Sudhir Kumar, Manju Pillai
OTT release date: August 28
OTT platform: ManoramaMax, OTTplay Premium
Story: The web series follows five friends from a slum in Thiruvananthapuram. They dream of gaining power by controlling a temple festival. Their struggle turns chaotic when a ruthless gangster blocks their path.
Cast: Vinay Forrt, Lal, Arjun Ashokan
OTT release date: August 29
OTT platform: SonyLIV
Story: Sarkeet is a family drama about a Malayali couple in the UAE. They are raising their son, Jeffron, who has ADHD. Struggling with work and parenting pressures, they meet Ameer. Jeffron’s bond with him transforms their lives.
Cast: Asif Ali, Divya Prabha, Deepak Parambol
OTT release date: August 29 (Speculated)
OTT platform: ManoramaMax