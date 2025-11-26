Malayalam OTT releases this week: New movies and web series to watch online; The Pet Detectives, Shades of Life, more

Malayalam OTT releases this week: A number of new Malayalam movies will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like SonyLIV, ManoramaMax, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

The Pet Detective

Plot: The story of The Pet Detective revolves around Tony, a young man who joins his father's detective agency to impress his love, Kaikeyi. While his journey begins as a pet detective, he soon gets involved in a dangerous case involving smugglers.

Cast: Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinayakan, Vinay Forrt, Shyam Mohan, and Joemon Jyothir

OTT release date: November 28

OTT platform: Zee5

Mass Jathara

Plot: Mass Jathara's story revolves around a justice-driven railway police officer who becomes central to a major drug bust, pitting him against a ruthless syndicate, whose main weapon happens to be a snake.

When he seizes a major smuggling shipment, the rivalry between him and the gang turns into an all-out action war. Along with the chaos, the lead falls in love with a college student.

Originally a Telugu movie, Mass Jathara will be released in multiple languages, including Malayalam.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Rajendra Prasad, Naveen Chandra

OTT release date: November 28

OTT platform: Netflix

Shades of Life

Plot: Shades of Life is an anthology that weaves together raw emotions and the essence of rural life. The movie carefully captures intimate moments with heartfelt authenticity. Rich in cultural detail, this movie explores human connections, personal struggles, and quiet triumphs, offering a warm and realistic portrait of everyday living.

Cast: Niyas Backer, Kumar Sunil, Abu Valayamkulam, Dasan Kongad, Sreeja Das, Swathy Mohanan, Sathyan Prabhapuram, Karthi

OTT release date: Now streaming

OTT platform: Manorama Max

Private

Plot: The movie narrates the story of a young woman who embarks on a life-changing journey, only to cross paths with a seasoned political figure. As their worlds collide, the two form an unexpected connection shaped by contrasting experiences, shared moments, and the challenges that arise from their intertwined destinies.

What begins as a simple journey gradually transforms into a story of growth, guidance, and emotional discovery, revealing how two very different lives can profoundly influence one another.

Cast: Indrans, Meenakshi Anoop, Annu Antony

OTT release date: Now streaming