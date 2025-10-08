Malayalam OTT releases this week: New movies and web series to watch online

Malayalam OTT releases this week: Let’s have a look at the Malayalam OTT releases this week that are available to watch online.

Gen V Season 2 Episode 6 (Malayalam dub)

Story: Gen V Season 2 continues after the Godolkin massacre, showing rising tension between humans and supes. Episode 5, The Kids Are Not All Right, saw Marie, Jordan and Emma escape Elmira with Cate’s help. Cypher, revealed to be dating Sister Sage, planned to exploit Marie’s powers. Marie revived her sister Annabeth using blood-bending while Polarity’s illness worsened dangerously.

Cast: Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips

OTT release date: October 8

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mehfil

Story: This is a Malayalam musical drama about Mullassery Rajagopal, a retired landlord who inspired Mohanlal’s Devasuram character. The story unfolds in one night, celebrating classical music and poetry through intimate mehfil gatherings. It explores Raju’s hidden pain, his bond with his wife, Devi, and his passion for preserving fading traditions through soulful ghazals and emotional performances.

Cast: Mukesh, Unni Mukundan, Asha Sharath

OTT release date: October 10

OTT platform: SunNXT

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

Story: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has heated up in Week 10. Eight contestants were nominated, and Shanavas got the most votes. Online polls show Aneesh leading while Binny got the fewest. Gizele Thakral got evicted.

During tasks, Binny accused Anumol of using a PR team, and Aryan and Akbar called out Aneesh’s “lone warrior” approach. Other conflicts saw Adhila accuse Akbar of being unkind, Nevin critique Anumol’s “cheating”, and Binny demand Sabuman be more active.

Cast: Various celebrity contestants

OTT release date: October 4 (ongoing)

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Here’s an upcoming Malayalam OTT release: Aabhyanthara Kuttavali

Story: The film follows a man whose dream marriage turns into a nightmare after his wife falsely accuses him of abuse and dowry harassment. He faces legal trouble, social shame and deep emotional pain while trying to prove his innocence.

Cast: Asif Ali, Thulasi, Harisree Ashokan

OTT release date: October 17