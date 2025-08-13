Malayalam OTT releases this week: New movies, to watch online; controversial film Janaki V v/s State of Kerala and more

Malayalam OTT releases this week: A number of new Malayalam movies will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Z5, Manorama Max and SainaPlay. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Nadikar

Story: This comedy-drama is about David Padikkal, a superstar whose fame fades due to arrogance, careless actions and addiction to drugs and parties. His career declines after several flops and fights with directors. With acting coach Bala’s help, David tries to improve his skills and make a comeback.

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Divya Pillai, Bhavana

OTT release date: August 8

OTT platform: SainaPlay

Manasavacha

Story: This is a Malayalam comedy-drama about a group of youngsters who love breakdancing, inspired by Michael Jackson. They practise hard, face challenges and deal with personal struggles. Their passion for dance keeps them together.

Cast: Dileesh Pothan, Kiron Kumar, Alexander Prasanth

OTT release date: August 9

OTT platform: Manorama Max

Vyasanasametham Bandhimithradhikal

Story: It’s a family comedy-drama set in a Kerala village. Savithri Amma’s sudden death happens just before her granddaughter’s engagement. Mourning soon turns chaotic as relatives and neighbours crowd in, mixing rituals with arguments.

Cast: Anaswara Rajan, Siju Sunny, Mallika Sukumaran

OTT release date: August 14

OTT platform: Manorama Max

Janaki V v/s State of Kerala

Story: Janaki V v/s State of Kerala is a controversial legal thriller about Janaki Vidhyadharan, an IT professional from Bengaluru. During a visit to Kerala for a festival, she is sexually assaulted. Determined to fight, she faces a smart defence lawyer, David Abel Donovan, who represents the accused. The case turns into a tense court battle, questioning justice in India’s legal system.

Controversy: The CBFC disputed this film over the lead character’s name, Janaki. The CBFC felt that the name was linked to the goddess Sita and could offend sentiments. The CBFC’s Mumbai office demanded name and title changes.

The filmmakers moved the Kerala High Court, which questioned the CBFC’s stance. Industry groups protested for artistic freedom. A settlement was reached.

The title was changed to Janaki V v/s State of Kerala to clarify the character’s full name. Janaki was muted in two scenes. After the controversy, the film was released on July 17 with minimal edits.

Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Suresh Gopi, Madhav Suresh

OTT release date: August 15