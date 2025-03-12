Malayalam OTT releases this week: New movies to watch this weekend; Basil Joseph’s Ponman and more

Malayalam OTT releases this week: A number of new Malayalam movies will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and ManoramaMAX. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal Plot: Three estranged brothers reunite at their ancestral home to bid farewell to their dying mother. As they try to set aside grudges, painful memories resurface, reigniting past conflicts.

Stars: Joju George, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Alencier Ley Lopez

Genre: Drama

Release Date: March 9

Ponman Plot: The film is about a jewellery sales agent with an unusual business: he lends gold jewellery to brides’ families, expecting repayment through the cash gifts received at their weddings. Set in Kollam, the story revolves around Ajesh lending 25 sovereigns of gold to Steffi’s family for her marriage to Mariyano.

However, after the wedding, the family manages to repay only 13 sovereigns. Ajesh then demands the return of the remaining 12, setting off a tense chase. The film explores themes of dowry, financial pressure and society’s deep-rooted obsession with gold.

Stars: Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose

Genre: Dark comedy

Release Date: March 14

Oru Jaathi Jathakam Plot: The story follows Jayesh, a man from North Malabar. His life takes a dramatic turn after meeting a mysterious girl skilled in palmistry. When she reads his palm, she warns him that he is about to enter the worst phase of his life. She predicts he will face ridicule and inner turmoil and eventually cause major trouble.

As the story unfolds, her predictions seem to come true, with a series of chaotic events shaping Jayesh’s journey. Several young women he encounters play crucial roles in the twists and turns of his life, suggesting that fate and personal choices are deeply intertwined.

Stars: Vineeth Sreenivasan, Nikhila Vimal, Babu Antony

Genre: Romantic comedy

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, ManoramaMAX