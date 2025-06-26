Malayalam OTT releases this week: New movies to watch this weekend; Maharani, Lovely, Pariwar and more

Malayalam OTT releases this week: A number of new Malayalam movies will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Manorama Max and Sun NXT. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Lovely

Plot: Boney, a cheerful young man, goes to sub-jail after a false charge. He befriends a talking housefly named Lovely. Missing her after bail, he tries returning but fails. Meanwhile, Boney discovers a strange new superpower.

Cast: Mathew Thomas, Unnimaya Prasad, Manoj K. Jayan

Genre: Fantasy/Romance

OTT release platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: June 20

Maharani

Plot: Maharani, directed by G. Marthandan, was released in 2023. It tells the story of a personal dispute between two individuals that escalates into a family feud and eventually sparks chaos across the entire village.

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Johny Antony

Genre: Comedy/Drama

OTT release platform: Manorama Max

OTT release date: June 21

Pariwar

Plot: The film is about three brothers looking after their sick father. But, beneath the surface, their true intentions slowly emerge. One is after a valuable gold ring, and another truly cares for their father. The third is distracted by his demanding wife. The story highlights how families that seem united can quietly fall apart from within.

Cast: Jagadish, Indrans, Rajendran

Genre: Comedy/Drama

OTT release platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: June 24

Azadi

Plot: A pregnant prisoner’s escape plan turns deadly as enemies invade. Her husband’s 24-hour mission collides with past secrets, sparking a tense battle for survival. The story explores justice, revenge and tangled human emotions.

Cast: Sreenath Bhasi, Raveena Ravi, Vani Viswanath

Genre: Comedy/Drama

OTT release platform: Manorama Max

OTT release date: June 27

Aap Kaise Ho

Plot: A young man throws a wild party with friends before his wedding. What begins as harmless fun turns chaotic. He makes reckless choices and risks his relationship, trust and the big day itself.

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese

Genre: Comedy/Drama

OTT release platform: Sun NXT