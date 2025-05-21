Malayalam OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Hunt, Abhilasham, Maranamass and more

Malayalam OTT releases this week: A number of new Malayalam movies will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Manorama Max, SonyLIV and SunNXT. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Hunt

Plot: The film follows Dr Keerthy, a forensic expert, who gets involved in a strange murder case at a medical college. As she investigates, she faces creepy and scary events. She digs deeper to find out who the victim, Sara, was and what led to her murder. Her search reveals shocking secrets hidden inside the college’s old, unused mortuary.

Cast: Bhavana Menon, Aditi Ravi, Renji Panicker

Genre: Horror/Thriller

OTT release platform: Manorama Max

OTT release date: May 23

Abhilasham

Plot: Abhilasham is an emotional story about love and missed chances. Abhilash has deep feelings for Sherin Moosa but never told her. After she moved away, he held on to her memory. Years later, Sherin returns to their hometown. As old emotions come back, Abhilash must decide whether to finally confess his love or let fate keep them apart again.

Cast: Saiju Kurup, Tanvi Ram, Arjun Ashokan

Genre: Romance/Drama

OTT release platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: May 23

Maranamass

Plot: In Kerala, fear spreads as a serial killer, nicknamed the ‘Banana Killer’, targets elderly men, kills them with a hammer and stuffs bananas in their mouths. Police officer Ajay Ramachandran leads the hunt while also looking for his missing dog, Pakru.

Cast: Basil Joseph, Anishma, Tovino Thomas

Genre: Dark Comedy

OTT release platform: SonyLIV

OTT release date: May 15

Iyer In Arabia

Plot: The film follows a family’s trip to the Middle East. Iyer, a traditional Brahmin, strongly believes in old customs. His wife, Jhansi Rani, is a history professor and an atheist who does not believe in religion. The story shows how their different beliefs affect their journey and relationship.

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Durga Krishna, Dayana Hameed

Genre: Comedy

OTT release platform: SunNXT