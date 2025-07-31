Malayalam OTT releases this week: Surabhila Sundara Swapnam, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 and more streaming online

Malayalam OTT releases this week: A fresh batch of Malayalam films are here. This week on OTT, new releases are offering something for every kind of viewer. From intense action dramas to comedy, these latest films promise a full dose of entertainment this week.

From Surabhila Sundara Swapnam to Nithiin's much-anticipated Thammudu, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 and more will be streaming online across platforms like Manorama MAX, JioHotstar, Netflix and others.

Surabhila Sundara Swapnam

Plot: Surabhila Sundara Swapnam focuses on the journey of a common man to earn his identity.

Cast: Dayyana Hameed, Rajalakshmi Rajan, Paul Viji Varghese

Genre: Family drama

OTT release platform: SunNxt

OTT release date: 1 August

Super Zindagi

Plot: Super Zindagi follows Sidhu and Mujeeb who embark on a wild treasure hunt through rural Karnataka after a bus ride encounter with Rudra, a mysterious local who claims to have found hidden gold and seeks their help to sell it.

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Mukesh, Paravathi Nair, Johny Antony, Kalesh Ramanand, Rithu Manthra, Dayyana Hameed, Suresh Krishna

Genre: Comedy drama

OTT release platform: ManoramaMAX

OTT release date: 1 August

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

Plot: Hosted by South superstar Mohanlal, the fresh season will bring drama, chaos and new strategies as a new batch of celebrities will step inside the Bigg Boss house.

Cast: List of contestants not out

Genre: Reality show

OTT release platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: 3 August

Thammudu

Plot: Tamil film Thammudu revolves around the bond between siblings as Jai (Nithiin) fights to save his sister, Jhansi, who becomes a target for powerful and corrupt individuals after a chemical factory explosion.

Cast: Nithiin, Swaika Vijay, Saurabh Sachdeva

Genre: Action drama

OTT release platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 1 August

Mayakoothu

Plot: The Tamil film revolves around a writer who gets to face the characters that he is creating through his writing.

Cast: Nagarajan Kannan, Delhi Ganesh, Sai Dheena

Genre: Crime drama fantasy

OTT release platform: SunNxt