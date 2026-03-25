Malayalam OTT releases this week: Valathu Vashathe Kallan, Once Upon A Time in Kayamkulam and more to watch online

Malayalam OTT releases this week: A new set of original and OTT releases is here. New Malayalam releases will be streaming online on OTT platforms like JioHotstar, Netflix, Sun NXT, ZEE5 and more.
From Valathu Vashathe Kallan to Once upon a time in Kayamkulam, check out the interesting lineup that can be enjoyed online.
Plot: Valathu Vashathe Kallan, a Malayalam crime thriller, revolves around a corrupt police officer whose path crosses with a man whose daughter goes missing and is later found dead. The investigation unravels a mysterious past which has serious consequences in the present.
Cast: Biju Menon, Joju George, KR Gokul, Lena, Leona Lishoy and Shaju Sreedhar
OTT platform: Manorama Max
OTT release date: March 27
Plot: Once Upon A Time in Kayamkulam will be released in Tamil and Malayalam. With elements of comedy, clever twists, and contemporary storytelling, the bilingual web series is touted to be a ‘grounded heist comedy with a strong regional flavour’.
Cast: Anbuselvan, Subhas, Ramesh Madhavan, Vinsu Rachel, Rakesh Ushar, and Gouthami Nair
OTT platform: Zee5
OTT release date: March 27
Plot: Vijay Sethupathi-led Tamil web-series, which will also be released in Malayalam, revolves around a police station on the verge of shutting down due to a lack of cases. However, a shocking discovery of a severed head on a hill leads to one final investigation.
The victim is identified as Muthu, a man with a mysterious past who has worked as a watch mechanic, an elephant trainer, and also a bodyguard entangled in illegal activities. As cops trace his complex life across years, the case turns into a gripping last chance to uncover the truth.
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, Vadivel Murugan, Risha Jacobs, VJ Paaru, Kalaivani Bhaskar, and Muthukumar
OTT platform: JioHotstar
OTT release date: March 27
Plot: Masthishka Maranam is a Malayalam cyber-punk comedy set in the year 2046 in Neo Kochi. It revolves around a man struggling to come to terms with the loss of his daughter. To cope with it, he tries watching near-death experiences of other people. During one such attempt, he accidentally accesses an actress’s memory and ends up being a witness to a murder.
Cast: Niranj Maniyanpilla, Rajisha Vijayan, Jagadish, Zhinz Shan, Divya Prabha, Rahul Rajagopal, Suresh Krishna, and Vishnu Agastya.
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: To Be Announced
Malayalam cinema-lovers are in for a treat this week as Nivin Pauly’s political movie, Prathichaya, is making its much-awaited theatrical debut. A campus film, Derby, will also hit theatres this week.
Prathichaya, a Malayalam political film, stars Nivin Pauly as the son of the Chief Minister. Helmed by B Unnikrishnan, the movie navigates the power politics and its impact on the family.
Starring young actors Adam Sabiq, Sagar Surya and Ameen, the Malayalam movie, Derby, revolves around a tussle between the second and third year students during the Onam celebrations at a college.
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