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Malayalam OTT releases this week: Valathu Vashathe Kallan, Once Upon A Time in Kayamkulam and more to watch online

Malayalam cinema enthusiasts can enjoy several new OTT releases this week including Valathu Vashathe Kallan and Once Upon A Time in Kayamkulam. Check Malayalam theatrical releases this week here. 

Arshdeep Kaur
Published25 Mar 2026, 09:45 AM IST
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L-R: Valathu Vashathe Kallan to Once upon a time in Kayamkulam
L-R: Valathu Vashathe Kallan to Once upon a time in Kayamkulam
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Malayalam OTT releases this week: A new set of original and OTT releases is here. New Malayalam releases will be streaming online on OTT platforms like JioHotstar, Netflix, Sun NXT, ZEE5 and more.

From Valathu Vashathe Kallan to Once upon a time in Kayamkulam, check out the interesting lineup that can be enjoyed online.

Valathu Vashathe Kallan

Plot: Valathu Vashathe Kallan, a Malayalam crime thriller, revolves around a corrupt police officer whose path crosses with a man whose daughter goes missing and is later found dead. The investigation unravels a mysterious past which has serious consequences in the present.

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Cast: Biju Menon, Joju George, KR Gokul, Lena, Leona Lishoy and Shaju Sreedhar

OTT platform: Manorama Max

OTT release date: March 27

Also Read | OTT releases this week: O Romeo, Daredevil Born Again Season 2, Kaattaan

Once Upon A Time in Kayamkulam

Plot: Once Upon A Time in Kayamkulam will be released in Tamil and Malayalam. With elements of comedy, clever twists, and contemporary storytelling, the bilingual web series is touted to be a ‘grounded heist comedy with a strong regional flavour’.

Cast: Anbuselvan, Subhas, Ramesh Madhavan, Vinsu Rachel, Rakesh Ushar, and Gouthami Nair

OTT platform: Zee5

OTT release date: March 27

Kaattaan

Plot: Vijay Sethupathi-led Tamil web-series, which will also be released in Malayalam, revolves around a police station on the verge of shutting down due to a lack of cases. However, a shocking discovery of a severed head on a hill leads to one final investigation.

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The victim is identified as Muthu, a man with a mysterious past who has worked as a watch mechanic, an elephant trainer, and also a bodyguard entangled in illegal activities. As cops trace his complex life across years, the case turns into a gripping last chance to uncover the truth.

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, Vadivel Murugan, Risha Jacobs, VJ Paaru, Kalaivani Bhaskar, and Muthukumar

OTT platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: March 27

Also Read | OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch over the weekend

Masthishka Maranam

Plot: Masthishka Maranam is a Malayalam cyber-punk comedy set in the year 2046 in Neo Kochi. It revolves around a man struggling to come to terms with the loss of his daughter. To cope with it, he tries watching near-death experiences of other people. During one such attempt, he accidentally accesses an actress’s memory and ends up being a witness to a murder.

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Cast: Niranj Maniyanpilla, Rajisha Vijayan, Jagadish, Zhinz Shan, Divya Prabha, Rahul Rajagopal, Suresh Krishna, and Vishnu Agastya.

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: To Be Announced

Malayalam theatrical releases this week

Malayalam cinema-lovers are in for a treat this week as Nivin Pauly’s political movie, Prathichaya, is making its much-awaited theatrical debut. A campus film, Derby, will also hit theatres this week.

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Prathichaya: March 26

Prathichaya, a Malayalam political film, stars Nivin Pauly as the son of the Chief Minister. Helmed by B Unnikrishnan, the movie navigates the power politics and its impact on the family.

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Derby: March 27

Starring young actors Adam Sabiq, Sagar Surya and Ameen, the Malayalam movie, Derby, revolves around a tussle between the second and third year students during the Onam celebrations at a college.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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