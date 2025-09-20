Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 for contribution to Indian Cinema

Actor Mohanlal is all set to be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The ministry stated on social media: “On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri. Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023. Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! (sic)"

With a career spanning over four decades, Mohanlal has acted in more than 350 films across several languages. Widely praised for his natural style of acting, he is known for his versatility, ranging from intense drama and action to comedy and historical epics. He has also directed and produced films, leaving a deep mark on the industry.

The actor has previously won five National Film Awards, including two for Best Actor. Beyond his achievements in cinema, he has been recognised with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, India’s fourth and third-highest civilian honours.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways of India, also congratulated the actor and wrote on X, “Congratulations to Lalettan @Mohanlal ji. From the adipoli, beautiful land of Kerala to audiences worldwide, his work has celebrated our culture and magnified our aspirations. His legacy will keep inspiring Bharat’s creative spirit (sic).”

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, instituted in 1969, is presented annually to an individual for outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. Mohanlal will be the 53rd recipient of the award.

The award will be formally presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi on September 23, 2025.