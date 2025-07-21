Malcolm-Jamal Warner, star of 'The Cosby Show', dies at 54

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has reportedly died at the age of 54.

According to TMZ and PEOPLE, Warner was on a family holiday in Costa Rica when he drowned while swimming near Cocles beach in Limon province.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies at 54 Costa Rica’s National Police informed ABC News that Malcolm-Jamal Warner had been caught in a strong current and was pulled from the water on Sunday afternoon. Authorities stated that the apparent cause of death was asphyxia; however, no official ruling has yet been confirmed.

Warner rose to prominence as the son of Bill Cosby’s character, Cliff Huxtable, on the NBC sitcom that ran from 1984 to 1992. His performance earned him widespread acclaim and a lasting place in American television history.

In 2021, Warner spoke to The New York Post about the enduring impact of The Cosby Show, particularly in light of Bill Cosby's legal controversies and overturned conviction.

Representatives for Warner have not yet issued a public statement.

More About Malcolm-Jamal Warner Malcolm-Jamal Warner was born on August 18, 1970 in Jersey City, New Jersey. He was named in honour of civil rights leader Malcolm X and renowned jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal.

Warner’s career in entertainment began during childhood. He attended The Professional Children’s School in New York City, which specialises in supporting young performers.

He secured the role of Theo Huxtable on ‘The Cosby Show’ after auditioning on the final day of the nationwide casting search. The part was personally selected by Bill Cosby. Warner went on to star alongside Cosby as Cliff Huxtable, with Phylicia Rashad as Clair, Sabrina Le Beauf as Sondra, Lisa Bonet as Denise, Tempestt Bledsoe as Vanessa, and Keshia Knight Pulliam as Rudy.

In 1986, he received an Emmy Award nomination and also hosted an episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ that same year.

Following the success of ‘The Cosby Show’, Warner co-starred with Eddie Griffin in the UPN sitcom ‘Malcolm & Eddie’, which ran from 1996 to 2000. He later appeared in the BET series ‘Reed Between the Lines’ from 2011 to 2015.