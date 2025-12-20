Mallika Sherawat calls White House Christmas dinner invite 'completely surreal', shares glimpses from event

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat has described her invitation to the White House Christmas dinner as “completely surreal”. She shared photos and video from the event on her Instagram account, telling her followers how special the moment felt.

Mallika Sherawat invited to White House' Christmas dinner Sherawat captioned her post: “Being invited to the White House Christmas dinner feels completely surreal – Grateful (sic)” and included hashtags referencing the White House and the festive dinner.

Sherawat was among the select guests at the White House Christmas dinner held on 18 December in Washington, DC. The event took place at the official residence of the President of the United States. In her social media posts, she was seen posing amid festive decorations, including large Christmas trees and ornate seasonal lights.

In one video she shared, US President Donald Trump was seen addressing the guests with Christmas and New Year wishes. Sherawat appeared to be near the front of the audience, watching the speech. She also showed parts of the lavish meal served at the dinner.

The actress chose a pink-ombre slip dress for the occasion, paired with a fur jacket. In the photos shared online, she is seen at the entrance of the White House as well as outside the historic building.

The White House Christmas dinner is among the most exclusive social events of the year in Washington. The invitation list typically includes notable personalities from a range of professions, including politics, entertainment, business and community service. Many guests receive the invitation as recognition for their influence or achievements.

Fans react to Mallika's new post Sherawat’s attendance at the event drew widespread attention on social media. Some fans congratulated her on the appearance, while others were surprised and curious about how she secured the invitation to such a high-profile gathering. Comments included both praise and questions about her connection to the event.

While one person wrote, “Wow, you're looking absolutely stunning in this dress! Keep shining bright (sic),” another person wrote, “love you but lol this is kind of tone deaf (sic).”

A third person wrote, “iconic and surreal moment indeed. You look absolutely radiant—graceful, confident, and timeless—perfectly matching the grandeur of the White House Christmas celebrations. Truly inspiring (sic).”

This is not the first time Sherawat has visited the White House. In April 2011, she attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner during President Barack Obama’s administration. Her presence at that event was linked to her role in the film “Politics of Love”, which centred on the 2008 US elections and featured her as an Obama campaign volunteer. At that time she also met President Obama in person, despite distribution challenges faced by the film.

Mallika Sherwat's Workfront Mallika Sherawat began her film career in 2002 with ‘Jeena Sirf Merre Liye’, initially credited under her real name Reema Lamba. She rose to prominence with the 2004 Bollywood thriller ‘Murder’. Since then, she has worked in both Indian and international films, including titles such as ‘Hisss’ and ‘Politics of Love’.

On the work front, she was most recently seen in the Bollywood movie ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. Sherawat’s continued presence in cinema and on international platforms has kept her in the public eye.

Her latest White House appearance underlines her sustained global visibility and highlights how figures from the entertainment industry can be invited to official functions alongside political and civic leaders.