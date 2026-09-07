Mammootty at 75: ‘Mela’ first look arrives at midnight in birthday surprise for fans

Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty turns 75 on September 7, with fans across the world marking the milestone with birthday wishes, tribute videos and messages celebrating his decades-long career. Adding to the celebrations, the makers of his upcoming Malayalam film Mela unveiled the movie’s title and first-look poster shortly after midnight.

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The midnight reveal served as a birthday surprise for Mammootty’s fans, who took to social media to celebrate the actor’s journey in Indian cinema. With more than five decades in the industry, Mammootty remains one of Malayalam cinema’s most prominent and active actors.

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‘Mela’ first look unveiled at midnight The first look of Mela offers the first glimpse of Mammootty’s latest collaboration with filmmaker Nithish Sahadev. The film is being produced under Mammootty’s own production banner, Mammootty Kampany, and marks the production house’s ninth venture.

The screenplay has been written by Anuraj O.B. in association with Nithish Sahadev. Sahadev previously directed Falimy, the Malayalam film that received attention for its theatrical run.

Cinematography for Mela is by Jimshi Khalid. The film is understood to have commenced production in July, and the release of its title and first-look poster has now put the project back in focus.

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Mammootty’s 75th birthday sparks celebrations For generations of Malayalam cinema audiences, Mammootty has represented a rare combination of longevity and continued screen presence. Over a career spanning more than five decades, the actor has appeared in commercially successful films as well as critically acclaimed roles.

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His 75th birthday has consequently become a major occasion for his fans, with social media filled with messages and tributes celebrating his contribution to cinema.

The midnight unveiling of Mela added another element to the birthday celebrations, giving fans a first look at one of Mammootty’s upcoming projects.

Fans await more details on ‘Mela’ While the title and first look of Mela have been unveiled, further details about Mammootty’s character and the film’s other cast members are awaited.

Fans are also waiting for an official update on the movie’s release schedule as the project progresses.

Expressing the excitement, a fan wrote on Instagram, “Mammootty's fan then, now and forever. Happy birthday, Ekka.”

Another user wished the actor, “Happy birthday, King.”

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The third user wrote, “Sir, you got first Kerala State Award for Mela in 1980. Wish your new movie Mela also bring both State & National award for you. Poster is so exciting & cant wait more, dear @mammukka. All the very best. Wish you Happy Birthday & wonderful years ahead...”

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“This is Gonna be a box office blast,” the fourth commented.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.