Subscribe

Mammootty to resume filming after brief hiatus due to health concerns

Mammootty is set to return to Malayalam cinema after a health break, beginning filming for Mahesh Narayanan’s new project in September. Fans and colleagues express joy at his comeback, highlighting the film's all-star cast including Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published20 Aug 2025, 01:02 AM IST
Advertisement
Mammootty will be returning to films soon.
Mammootty will be returning to films soon.(Instagram / George Sebastian)

Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty is set to return to work after taking a short break due to health complications. The 72-year-old actor has fully recovered and will begin shooting for director Mahesh Narayanan’s upcoming film in September.

Advertisement

Sources close to Mammootty confirmed that he will soon be back in Kerala to join the film set. The news has been welcomed with joy by fans and film industry colleagues alike.

Health Concerns in June

In June, Mammootty paused his work schedule after reports of health issues began to surface. His team later assured the public that he was recovering well and would return to work soon.

Now, that return is official, and the announcement has brought a wave of relief and excitement.

Also Read | Mohanlal faces heat after Sabarimala Puja for Mammootty on 'Empuraan' eve

Many from the Malayalam film industry shared their happiness about Mammootty’s comeback. Actor Maala Parvathy called it “the greatest news of all time,” while director Kannan Thamarakkulam said, “When so many people pray together, God cannot help but listen.”

Advertisement

George, a close associate of Mammootty, shared an emotional message alongside a photo of the actor, “With eyes brimming with joy, I stand before you with folded hands. To those who prayed for me, stood by me, and reassured me that nothing would go wrong—my dearest ones, thank you with endless love.”

Advertisement

The upcoming film, tentatively titled ‘MMMN’, features an all-star cast including Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and Kunchako Boban. It is produced by Anto Joseph, CR Salim, and Shubash Manuel, with cinematography by Manush Nandan.

Also Read | When and where to watch Fahadh Faasil's 'Maareesan' on OTT

Fans are now eagerly counting down the days until Mammootty returns to screen in what promises to be one of the most anticipated Malayalam films in recent years.

 
Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentMammootty to resume filming after brief hiatus due to health concerns
Read Next Story