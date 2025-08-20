Mammootty to resume filming after brief hiatus due to health concerns

Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty is set to return to work after taking a short break due to health complications. The 72-year-old actor has fully recovered and will begin shooting for director Mahesh Narayanan’s upcoming film in September.

Sources close to Mammootty confirmed that he will soon be back in Kerala to join the film set. The news has been welcomed with joy by fans and film industry colleagues alike.

Health Concerns in June In June, Mammootty paused his work schedule after reports of health issues began to surface. His team later assured the public that he was recovering well and would return to work soon.

Now, that return is official, and the announcement has brought a wave of relief and excitement.

Many from the Malayalam film industry shared their happiness about Mammootty’s comeback. Actor Maala Parvathy called it “the greatest news of all time,” while director Kannan Thamarakkulam said, “When so many people pray together, God cannot help but listen.”

George, a close associate of Mammootty, shared an emotional message alongside a photo of the actor, “With eyes brimming with joy, I stand before you with folded hands. To those who prayed for me, stood by me, and reassured me that nothing would go wrong—my dearest ones, thank you with endless love.”

The upcoming film, tentatively titled ‘MMMN’, features an all-star cast including Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and Kunchako Boban. It is produced by Anto Joseph, CR Salim, and Shubash Manuel, with cinematography by Manush Nandan.