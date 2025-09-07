Mammootty turns 74: Actor interacts with fans outside Kochi home, Mohanlal pays tribute with special shirt

Mammootty, the superstar of the Malayalam film industry, is celebrating his 74th birthday on Sunday. Social media is filled with heartfelt wishes for the actor from his fans, friends and colleagues in the industry. Amid this, fans lined up outside his house in Kochi to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Mammootty interacts with fans outside home Mammootty, who recently had a health scare, is currently recuperating. Seemingly due to his health, he didn't step outside to meet his devoted fans. However, he made sure to make their day by interacting with them over the call. A video of the same has surfaced on social media.

A fan shared a video where Mammootty’s sweet interaction with his admirers is captured.

In the clip, a staff member can be seen on a call with the superstar who greets the crowd over the call. After which, Mammootty says a simple “hello", his fans immediately respond with loud cheers. They shower him with heartfelt birthday wishes. The actor thanks them for their love and support.

Watch video:

The video has gone viral on social media.

Mohanlal's special tribute for Mammootty Meanwhile, actor Mohanlal, who shares a close friendship with Mammootty, paid him tribute on the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

Mohanlal wore a colourful shirt, featuring pictures of Mammootty through the years. Asianet posted a video on Instagram, sharing a closer look at the special shirt. It also has a throwback picture of Mohanlal with Mammootty printed on it.

In the video, Mohanlal said, “Dear Mammukka, I wish you a happy birthday on behalf of me, Asianet team and Bigg Boss team.”

Mammootty thanks fans Earlier in the day, Mammootty shared a note, thanking fans for their wishes. He also thanked God in his post.

He took to his social media handle and dropped a picture of himself. In the photo, he is seen posing in an outdoor location. Looking at the sea, he is leaning against a car in the photo. In the caption, he wrote, "Love and Thanks to All and The Almighty.”