Man enters Kriti Sanon and Javed Jaffrey’s building, damages lift; police launch probe

A man allegedly disrupted lift operations at a residential complex in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill area by placing heavy stones inside the elevator, prompting intervention by local authorities.

The incident took place in the early hours of June 19 at Sandhu Palace, a multi-storey building in Bandra West that houses several Bollywood celebrities, including actors Kriti Sanon and Javed Jaffrey.

According to police and building security, the man arrived around 1 am in a yellow car and claimed he was visiting a flat on the 17th floor. Guards allowed him entry after confirming with a flat owner earlier that visitors could be let in directly.

He was initially directed to park in Basement 2 but first left his car in Basement 1 before being asked to move it. He then handed over his car keys to a guard and said he needed to use the washroom.

When he returned, he said he was going to the 14th floor. However, when the guard received no response from the flat via intercom, the man abruptly changed his claim, saying he was headed to the 17th floor.

His inconsistent statements raised suspicion, and the guards eventually escorted him out of the premises.

The next morning, the building’s lift was found to be out of order. CCTV footage later revealed that the man had placed large stones inside the lift cabin and made inappropriate gestures towards the security camera. It is believed he committed the act while alone in the basement under the pretext of using the toilet.

Using the vehicle's registration number, police traced the man’s identity.

Authorities said initial findings suggest he may be mentally unwell. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital and has not yet been questioned.